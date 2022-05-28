"Role of her lifetime": Camille Vasquez slams Amber Heard for fake crying and 'sobbing without tears' during closing argument

After six weeks of trial, Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez took up Amber Heard's allegations against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. During her closing arguments on Friday, May 27, Vasquez called out the Aquaman star for her alleged fake crying during her testimony in the trial.

Vasquez addressed the jury and pointed out the comments of the 36-year-old actor's acting coach, who claimed that Heard had difficulty crying on cue. The attorney connected the comment from the acting coach to say that Heard had sobbed during her testimony without tears.

Sierra Gillespie @sierragillespie

#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork @LawCrimeNetwork WATCH: "You either believe all of it or none of it. Either Mr. Depp assaulted Miss Heard with a bottle in Australia, or Miss Heard got up on that stand, in front of all of you, and made up that horrific tale of abuse," Vasquez says. @LawCrimeNetwork WATCH: "You either believe all of it or none of it. Either Mr. Depp assaulted Miss Heard with a bottle in Australia, or Miss Heard got up on that stand, in front of all of you, and made up that horrific tale of abuse," Vasquez says.#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/d1Y57Y642q

The 38-year-old lawyer's claims about Heard's alleged fake crying reflect the previous comments made to TMZ earlier in the month. According to the publication, a spokesperson from Depp's team predicted Heard's testimony. The person said that Heard is "preparing to give the performance of her life in this trial."

What did Camille Vasquez say about Amber Heard's alleged fake crying?

In her closing argument on Friday, Vasquez explained to the jury how Heard did not produce much evidence to back her claims of domestic and s*xual abuse under Depp. Vasquez told the jury:

"We told you this would be a performance, the role of a lifetime as a heroic survivor of brutal abuse. Miss Heard went all in. She spun a story of shocking, overwhelming, brutal abuse. She came into this courtroom prepared to give the performance of her life, and she gave it."

Later, Camille Vasquez referenced the statement of Amber Heard's acting coach, Kristina Sexton, who said:

"She (Heard) has a little bit of difficulty crying - acting wise."

However, it must be noted that Sexton also claimed that Heard would later begin their sessions by crying because of her relationship with Depp. Meanwhile, Vasquez told the jury:

"Miss Heard's acting coach said Miss Heard has difficulty crying when she's acting. You saw it, sobbing without tears while spinning elaborate, fantastic accounts of abuse."

The Los Angeles-native lawyer further added:

"It was a performance. She told you what she thinks you need to hear to convict this man as a domestic abuser and a rap*st. She wants you to believe she was abused countless times over the entire course of their relationship. The evidence does not bear that out."

While Vasquez brought up Heard's alleged fake sobs during the testimony, Heard's attorney Ben Rottenborn pointed out how Depp smiled and laughed during the trial. In his closing argument, Rottenborn referred to many viral moments from the trial, where Depp can be seen expressing his amusement. Rottenborn showcased a video of Depp laughing, while a clip of him breaking the cupboard was played in the court. In the closing argument, Rottenborn said:

"Mr. Depp in this courtroom right now is laughing and making snide remarks as that video are being played, but it's not a laughing matter."

Later, Ben Rottenborn commented how Amber Heard did not laugh like that in the trial.

The points brought out by both legal teams divided the respective supporters of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. While Heard's followers pointed out how Depp was laughing in the court, the 58-year-old actor's fans trolled the Aquaman star for her emotional expression with cries during her testimony, where she recalled the altercations between her and Depp.

However, claims of Amber Heard's fake crying went viral on the internet. There have been numerous memes posted by legions of pro-Depp users, who shared the video of Heard's emotionally charged statement about her dog stepping on a bee. The clip has been reposted a plethora of times, raking in millions in views.

