Can kids watch Polish Netflix film Too Old for Fairy Tales? Rating explored

Netflix's latest Polish drama, Too Old for Fairy Tales, was released on the platform on July 18, 2022. The film tells the story of a charming little boy who loves playing video games. However, his life changes after his mom falls sick.

The big question on everyone's mind is whether kids can watch the film since the film doesn't have an official rating, which makes it a bit confusing for parents to determine whether the film's content is suitable for their children to watch.

Too Old for Fairy Tales is Not Rated (NR) or Unrated (UR). What is being hinted at here? Let's examine what this categorization of rating means and more details about the movie.

Netflix's Too Old for Fairy Tales: What does Not Rated or Unrated mean?

Not Rated (NR) or Unrated (UR) is used when a film has not been submitted to the MPAA for a rating. There are numerous reasons why a film is unrated. Per Deseret News, in some cases, there are films with added scenes not shown in theaters due to various reasons. This doesn't necessarily mean that the scenes are offensive or objectionable in nature. However, it's important to note that these should be categorized as unrated (UR).

According to the publication, in some cases, the film studios might also choose not to get the film rated due to the expense involved in the process. There are also cases where films with added scenes — those that did not make the theatrical cut— depicting nudity, s*x, abusive language, or violence might be released on DVD or blu-ray. Per Atlascinemas,

''If a film has not been submitted for a rating or is an uncut version of a film that was submitted, the labels Not Rated (NR) or Unrated (UR) are often used. Uncut/extended versions of films that are labeled "Unrated" also contain warnings saying that the uncut version of the film contains content that differs from the theatrical release and might not be suitable for minors.''

It is frequently advised to treat unrated films and TV shows at least as "R/TV-MA." However, in the case of Too Old for Fairy Tales, it's safe to assume that the film does not include offensive content since it's touted to be a family movie. However, it's recommended for children to watch the film with their parents for better guidance.

More details about Too Old for Fairy Tales

Too Old for Fairy Tales, or Za duzy na bajki in Polish, tells a heartwarming story that centers around a boy who loves to play video games. However, his life changes forever after his mother falls sick and he discovers his priorities. The official synopsis of the film on Netflix reads:

''A spoiled gamer wants to compete in an upcoming tournament, but his mother's illness and an eccentric aunt force him to rethink his priorities.''

The film stars child actor Maciej Karas in the lead role, who appears charming in the trailer. Apart from Karas, the movie also has several others in supporting roles, like:

Maciej Karas as Waldek Banas

Patryk Siemek as Staszek Lebioda

Amelia Fijalkowska as Delfina Rogalska

Karolina Gruszka as Teresa Banas

Dorota Kolak as Mariola

Too Old for Fairy Tales is now available to stream on Netflix.

