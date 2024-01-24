Can you rent The Bachelor mansion? Explore all the details about location, price, and more

The Bachelor is a show that follows a bachelor who dates several women over weeks to find the woman he wants to spend his life with. The women are kept in a luxurious villa that bears witness to their emotions for the bachelor. These villas are based in exotic locations that often serve as backdrops for the romantic dates they go on.

While the show has reached season 28, these gems keep adding to its list of locations inspiring viewers to travel to them. The show has previously been filmed in places like Banff National Park, Canada, Ao Nang Beach, Thailand, the UK, New Zealand, Korea, Vietnam, France, Italy and many more.

While the show has traveled across the globe, it has also utilized gems within the country like Malibu and the Agoura Hills. The news is great for people who are inspired to travel like on the show because The Bachelor Mansion is on rent!

How and where to rent The Bachelor's Agoura Hills Mansion

The Bachelor's Agoura Hills mansion is now open to being rented on Airbnb. It calls itself 'Villa de la Vina' in Spanish, which means 'Villa of the Vineyards'. It is located in the Agoura Hills of California and is surrounded by the Santa Monica mountain range.

The villa isn't for everyone though because it is priced at a whopping $30,000 a night! The 10,000-square-foot mansion boasts 20,000-square-foot outdoor space and has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Describing the grandeur of the property the Airbnb listing says:

"This 200 year-old Mediterranean-style revival house, with its one-of-a-kind pool and romantic archways, exudes the rich feeling of a picturesque hideaway with canyon, mountain and vineyard views."

Mentioning its state-of-the-art amenities, which are to keep season 28's contestants in comfort too, the host further said:

"We also supply our guests with access to one of the most famous pools in the world, two jacuzzis, a pool table, hand crafted furniture, eye popping views, and enormous outdoor space all perfectly packaged for your stay."

Who are the hosts of The Bachelor's luxurious villa?

Airbnbs, contrary to hotels, are someone's house which many prefer for the personal touch and comfort it offers. The hosts are either the owners or the caretakers of the property, who ensure a pleasant stay for the tenants.

The host of The Bachelor's Mansion is Nick, whose profile on the page reads:

"Hello! My family and I love to travel to new and exciting places with our little ones. We fell in love with the Smoky Mountains and Gulf Shores and love all the nature and family activities it offers!"

Nick comes off as a warm person from the way he promises to keep the guests at ease during their stay there. His profile further reads:

"We hope you enjoy the beautiful area, people, and food as much as we do. We strive to make your vacation experience as delightful and stress-free as possible. Enjoy our home and let us know if you need anything."

The host and the mansion both enjoy great reviews from guests who have lived there. Many described the house as a "dream come true", and "the best experience" and the host as "very accommodating" and quick responding.

Reviews of Villa de la Vina by the guests who lived there (Image via Airbnb/@airbnb.com)

The Bachelor season 28 premiered recently on January 22 and is following Joey Graziadei, a hopeful bachelor open to finding himself a bride.

Joey is a teaching tennis pro and was seen on The Bachelorette's season 20, trying to woo Charity Lawson.