"Cancel Gabbie Hanna": YouTuber faces severe backlash online in the aftermath of Jessi Smiles' revelatory video 

On July 2, Gabbie Hanna posted a video explaining her point of view of the three-hour phone call between her and YouTuber/ex-Best Friend, Jessi Smiles.

In Hanna’s video, the YouTuber tried to frame Smiles as an “abuser” and “narcissist” regarding their broken relationship and Smiles’ sexual assault. Hanna also referred to Smiles’ sexual assault as “r*pe drama” in texts which were shown as receipts.

The feud between the two sparked to life when Smiles tweeted clips from the three-hour voice call compelling Hanna to speak about Smiles’ experience once again. Hanna has continuously inserted herself in matters which do not involve her, even if it is an experience of her ex-best friend.

Jessi Smiles responds to Gabbie Hanna's video

Jessi Smiles responded to Hanna’s video debunking her lies, tweets, manipulation and “threats.” Hanna has been relentlessly using Smiles’ traumatic experience in her latest videos trying to defend herself after being branded a “r*pe apologist” on Twitter.

Smiles also spoke to Hanna, asking the latter to stop talking about her assault and even agreed to sign an NDA stating that both YouTubers would refuse to speak about the matter publicly, which Gabbie Hanna opposed.

After Smiles posted an hour-long video explaining her side of the story, “Cancel Gabbie Hanna” was yet again trending on Twitter. Hanna has been under fire for the past three months and people have had enough of the social media personality being on the internet.

The fact that jessi smiles tried to convey her trauma in her most vulnerable state through txt message and gabbie hanna replied with " i only read the intro" , show how cold and cruel gabbie is . This is NARCISSISTIC ABUSE at it best pic.twitter.com/ydJ1U6c14w — ᵀʰᵉ ᶜʰᵉʳᶦᶠ ᵒᶠ ⁿᵒⁿᵉ (@ConstantGarden7) July 4, 2021

yeahhhhh…youtube need to step in and deplatform gabbie hanna. — adam mcintyre (@allegedly_adam) July 4, 2021

Imagine thinking that using someone's trauma is a checkmate in an argument. You are a 30 year old woman, on the internet, EXPLOITING someone's trauma as a gotchya moment. Embarrassing pic.twitter.com/3aQ1x4NaVI — Pandarama Pajama (@Pandaloonies) July 2, 2021

Leave her alone. Omg



She's pregnant with her rainbow baby and you're worried about your voice being heard????? We've heard nothing but your voice for years and we are so done with it, Gabbie. This is so gross.#ApologizetoJessiSmiles #JusticeforJessie — em☀ (@emalexandra_w) July 1, 2021

At this point, I believe this is all jealousy regarding Jessi. She is a strong woman fighting through trauma, raising a family and, with a supportive partner. The fact Gabbi feels the need to constantly bring up Jessi's Trauma is to sabotage her, to be "top dog". Stop. It. — Inshanity666 (@Inshanity6661) July 1, 2021

i’m praying so heavy for Jessie Smiles rn. the girl is pregnant why is Gabbie still on about this bs!! The entire video consists of Gabbie Hanna talking out her ass. Get help. #ApologizeToJessiSmiles — Mionna 🦋✨ (@highkey_mimi28) July 2, 2021

sometimes i think abt the shitty parts of my life and go “well at least im not gabbie hanna” — ejay 🌾 (@ejaywithanay) July 4, 2021

Gabbie Hanna is not a victim of Jessi Smiles. Gabbie is the bully and harasser. If there’s anyone who still can’t see that, I can’t help you. — All That Jazz (@takship) July 1, 2021

Twitter users also started a petition in hopes of Gabbie Hanna being removed from YouTube after emotionally and mentally hurting others. The petition now holds more than 5000 signatures.

Hanna’s persistent attack towards Smiles, who is pregnant with her second child, is likely another reason why the internet wishes to suspend Hanna from social media.

People now say that Gabbie Hanna is “slandering” social media and stating that Hanna must not be allowed to create content on the platform. The internet also claims that Hanna does not care whether she is presented in a good or bad light and chooses to post more problematic videos just for views.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod