Petition to remove Gabbie Hanna's YouTube channel crosses 2500 signatures 

YouTuber Gabbie Hanna has infamously taken over the internet by feuding with several prominent internet personalities, including Trisha Paytas, Joey Graceffa, and Daniel Preda. Hanna has also displeased her fans by threatening to sue them and has also allegedly been caught stealing.

Fans have now taken the matter into their own hands, petitioning that Gabbie Hanna’s YouTube channel be deleted. They have accused the YouTuber of emotionally and mentally hurting others once the publicity and fame got to her head.

Can we cancel Gabbie Hanna already. — Annie Mathis (@anniemathis6842) July 1, 2021

no because whenever gabbie hanna talks i’m genuinely scared at this point. she sounds delusional and is clearly dangerously unaware of her own toxic behaviour and narcissism. i don’t do cancel culture but i believe that some people should not have a platform. she is one of them. — natalie (@talie_faith) July 1, 2021

The recent drama, where Joey Graceffa and Daniel Preda exposed Gabbie Hanna’s uncooperative behavior on the set of "Escape the Night," pushed fans over the edge. Hanna allegedly displayed diva-ish behavior on set and made illogical demands regarding the food being served.

Image via YouTube

Gabbie Hanna responded to criticism for her behavior by blaming it on her battle with ADHD. Fans were upset that she used her mental health as an excuse to justify her toxic actions.

Friendly reminder that Escape the Night was filmed in 2019. Gabbie Hanna was 28 (I think). Imagine thinking this behaviour is acceptable at that age (or at any age, but ESPECIALLY this age ie a grown adult). And, no, ADHD/MH issues doesn’t change that. It’s disgusting. PERIOD. — Sophia Swan (@SophiaSwan9) June 29, 2021

Hanna has also incessantly feuded with Trisha Paytas since 2019. Paytas said Hanna lied to her then-boyfriend Jason Nash about Paytas having herpes. Hanna also accused Paytas of ruining her reputation, leading to her losing brand deals. Hanna also continuously disputed that she was friends with Paytas.

Gabbie Hanna calculating how to make herself the victim of this or configuring how to ignore this and keep talking about Trisha paytas to avoid this situation pic.twitter.com/puwMGcug37 — janken (@jankenxx) June 30, 2021

can youtube cut the cord on gabbie hanna’s channel? please everyone is tired of her — kass ☼☽ IICHLIWP ERA (@goIdnightmare) June 29, 2021

Gabbie Hanna accused of scamming and being harmful to children's mental health

In addition to feuding with several YouTuber personalities online, Hanna was also accused of scamming her fans. The YouTuber had a brand sponsorship with Kenza Cosmetics, where she promoted make-up brushes. The customer paid for the shipping while the product was free.

Image via YouTube

Fans went on to order the brushes online only to be displeased. Customers did not receive the makeup brushes for two months, and those who received the brushes were shocked by their low quality.

Gabbie Hanna responded to this by saying that the fans should lower expectations because the brushes were free. This response did not create a good impression of her brand.

In 2017, the YouTuber also released a video about a girl dying in school. Though such a video may do well for her channel, it can be too explicit for young children, who make up a sizable chunk of her target audience.

I simply don’t understand how everyone has been “cancelled” at some point or another except Gabbie Hanna. I don’t believe in it, but if anyone deserves it it’s her. She needs serious help. — ash (@ash_raddi) June 30, 2021

The internet is now rallying to have her channel taken down and teach youngsters about the perils of manipulation. The petition has amassed over 2,500 signatures and continues to grow.

