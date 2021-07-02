Petition to remove Gabbie Hanna's YouTube channel crosses 2500 signatures 

YouTuber Gabbie Hanna has infamously taken over the internet by feuding with several prominent internet personalities, including Trisha Paytas, Joey Graceffa, and Daniel Preda. Hanna has also displeased her fans by threatening to sue them and has also allegedly been caught stealing.
Fans have now taken the matter into their own hands, petitioning that Gabbie Hanna’s YouTube channel be deleted. They have accused the YouTuber of emotionally and mentally hurting others once the publicity and fame got to her head.
The recent drama, where Joey Graceffa and Daniel Preda exposed Gabbie Hanna’s uncooperative behavior on the set of "Escape the Night," pushed fans over the edge. Hanna allegedly displayed diva-ish behavior on set and made illogical demands regarding the food being served.
Gabbie Hanna responded to criticism for her behavior by blaming it on her battle with ADHD. Fans were upset that she used her mental health as an excuse to justify her toxic actions.
Hanna has also incessantly feuded with Trisha Paytas since 2019. Paytas said Hanna lied to her then-boyfriend Jason Nash about Paytas having herpes. Hanna also accused Paytas of ruining her reputation, leading to her losing brand deals. Hanna also continuously disputed that she was friends with Paytas.
Gabbie Hanna accused of scamming and being harmful to children's mental health
In addition to feuding with several YouTuber personalities online, Hanna was also accused of scamming her fans. The YouTuber had a brand sponsorship with Kenza Cosmetics, where she promoted make-up brushes. The customer paid for the shipping while the product was free.
Fans went on to order the brushes online only to be displeased. Customers did not receive the makeup brushes for two months, and those who received the brushes were shocked by their low quality.
Gabbie Hanna responded to this by saying that the fans should lower expectations because the brushes were free. This response did not create a good impression of her brand.
In 2017, the YouTuber also released a video about a girl dying in school. Though such a video may do well for her channel, it can be too explicit for young children, who make up a sizable chunk of her target audience.
The internet is now rallying to have her channel taken down and teach youngsters about the perils of manipulation. The petition has amassed over 2,500 signatures and continues to grow.