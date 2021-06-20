"I am afraid of her": Gabbie Hanna labels Trisha Paytas a "dangerous woman" as she calls her out on Twitter  for "projecting" onto her 

On June 19th, Gabbie Hanna took to Twitter to rant about Trisha Paytas "projecting" onto her, following two videos the former had uploaded in attempts to expose Trisha.
Following the internet saga, 30-year-old YouTuber Gabbie Hanna has come under fire for a multitude of accusations. However, as she has released videos calling out Trisha Paytas with "receipts." Fans have begun to fight in her defense as Gabbie has been called "obsessive" by many in the YouTube and Twitter community.
Gabbie Hanna calls Trisha Paytas "dangerous"
On Friday evening, Gabbie posted two tweets accusing Trisha Paytas of "projecting" onto her and accusing her of being "dangerous."
Gabbie then claimed that everything Trisha has ever accused her of is "everything she is," referring to the definition of projecting.
She then addressed the incident when Trisha jokingly stated on a Frenemies podcast episode that Gabbie was "out to murder her." This made Gabbie "afraid."
She then mentioned the time Trisha had gone into a manic episode, allegedly driving her car into her ex-boyfriend's house.
Following the two videos that Gabbie has posted in response to Trisha so far, people have begun questioning Trisha's sanity.
Fans tell Gabbie Hanna to "be careful"
Fans took to Twitter to warn Gabbie Hanna, telling her to be "careful" about Trisha Paytas, given that the 33-year-old former Frenemies host knows where Hannah lives.
In fact, in an earlier podcast of Frenemies, Paytas claimed to have allegedly driven past her ex-boyfriend Jason Nash's house, stalking him vigorously after their messy and public break up.
Meanwhile, many have begun to believe Gabbie. Especially after the ongoing Frenemies drama that involved Trisha Paytas spiraling out of control, fans were now convinced that she was "going crazy."
Many of Gabbie's fans have warned her, pushing her to get a restraining order before things get too messy. Considering Trisha Paytas' history, people were concerned for Gabbie's safety and wellbeing.
With Gabbie Hanna having only posted two videos exposing Trisha Paytas, fans wonder who she will expose next in her upcoming YouTube series titled "Confessions of a Washedup YouTube Hasbeen," set to air on Wednesday, June 23rd.
