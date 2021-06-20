"I am afraid of her": Gabbie Hanna labels Trisha Paytas a "dangerous woman" as she calls her out on Twitter  for "projecting" onto her 

On June 19th, Gabbie Hanna took to Twitter to rant about Trisha Paytas "projecting" onto her, following two videos the former had uploaded in attempts to expose Trisha.

Following the internet saga, 30-year-old YouTuber Gabbie Hanna has come under fire for a multitude of accusations. However, as she has released videos calling out Trisha Paytas with "receipts." Fans have begun to fight in her defense as Gabbie has been called "obsessive" by many in the YouTube and Twitter community.

Gabbie Hanna calls Trisha Paytas "dangerous"

On Friday evening, Gabbie posted two tweets accusing Trisha Paytas of "projecting" onto her and accusing her of being "dangerous."

Gabbie then claimed that everything Trisha has ever accused her of is "everything she is," referring to the definition of projecting.

She then addressed the incident when Trisha jokingly stated on a Frenemies podcast episode that Gabbie was "out to murder her." This made Gabbie "afraid."

trisha paytas projects so hard onto me that it scares me to my fucking core that she incessantly says i want to murder her *for no reason.*



everything she’s accused me of is everything she is.



trisha paytas is a scary, dangerous woman. i am ACTUALLY afraid of her. pic.twitter.com/G4SlE6AbeP — the gabbie show (@GabbieHanna) June 19, 2021

She then mentioned the time Trisha had gone into a manic episode, allegedly driving her car into her ex-boyfriend's house.

trisha drove her car into her ex bf’s house. this isn’t a joke or troll.



she is a highly dangerous, highly delusional person who set her sights on me a lot time ago.



her obsessive infatuation turned to obsessive hatred when i didn’t pay enough attention to her. i’m scared. https://t.co/fVlkeQNKkP — the gabbie show (@GabbieHanna) June 19, 2021

Following the two videos that Gabbie has posted in response to Trisha so far, people have begun questioning Trisha's sanity.

Fans tell Gabbie Hanna to "be careful"

Fans took to Twitter to warn Gabbie Hanna, telling her to be "careful" about Trisha Paytas, given that the 33-year-old former Frenemies host knows where Hannah lives.

In fact, in an earlier podcast of Frenemies, Paytas claimed to have allegedly driven past her ex-boyfriend Jason Nash's house, stalking him vigorously after their messy and public break up.

Meanwhile, many have begun to believe Gabbie. Especially after the ongoing Frenemies drama that involved Trisha Paytas spiraling out of control, fans were now convinced that she was "going crazy."

dude for real please be careful. trisha has been to your house. she has your address. — leigh/tyler (@gjhspecial) June 19, 2021

Stay safe xx — bella (@gabbiesaurus_) June 19, 2021

Both of y’all cray what are you speaking of — Joan wendigo (@Joan29547801) June 19, 2021

Many of Gabbie's fans have warned her, pushing her to get a restraining order before things get too messy. Considering Trisha Paytas' history, people were concerned for Gabbie's safety and wellbeing.

Yo. Restraining order and handle it through the courts. — Nicoleミ☆ (@forevermissnaya) June 19, 2021

Ummm… when you say it like THAT…. And she knows where you live now 😳😭 — lisa ❤️‍🔥 (@lisa_lapeche) June 19, 2021

she drove what? into where? come again maam — blacklivesmatter | married era (@dangerousnastyy) June 19, 2021

Restraining order bestie. Get one and be safe ❤️ — Jøanna Grace 💖💙💜 // Happy Pride Month! 🏳️‍🌈 (@joanna_jackier) June 19, 2021

She’s a legitimate dangerous person. — Jerome van Diest 🏳️‍🌈 (@JeromevanDiest) June 19, 2021

I believe gabby. We have seen Trisha for who she is. — sia moon 🌙 (@siamoonbb) June 19, 2021

I deleted Trisha off of all my social platforms. Feels refreshing. — Kristen Rice (@WhiteCreepeVan) June 19, 2021

i wish gabbie would be an adult and handle this out of the media — TtimeTuRtles (@RtlesTu) June 19, 2021

With Gabbie Hanna having only posted two videos exposing Trisha Paytas, fans wonder who she will expose next in her upcoming YouTube series titled "Confessions of a Washedup YouTube Hasbeen," set to air on Wednesday, June 23rd.

