Gabbie Hanna exposed for allegedly liking a tweet supporting Curtis Lepore, who is guilty of assaulting Jessi Smiles

On June 7th, Gabbie Hanna was exposed for liking a tweet from 2014 in support of Curtis Lepore, who admitted to "sexually assaulting" Jessi Smiles in 2019.

30-year-old YouTuber Gabbie Hanna and 27-year-old former Vine star Jessi Smiles were close friends before the latter was assaulted by Curtis Lepore. Gabbie then came under fire for defending Curtis and beginning a feud with Jessi.

Gabbie Hanna likes tweet in support of Curtis Lepore

Back in 2014, Curtis had posted a message to Twitter, claiming that there were "two sides to every story" in reference to his breakup with Jessi Smiles, which received over a thousand likes. This includes Gabbie Hanna.

Fans found this disrespectful towards Jessi Smiles, calling Gabbie out for enabling her alleged abuser. However, Gabbie previously denied liking any tweets.

Despite Gabbie previously stating that she never supported Curtis Lepore, her Twitter activity showed otherwise.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Gabbie Hanna exposed for liking tweet in support of Curtis Lepore, who plead guilty to sexually assaulting Jessi Smiles. pic.twitter.com/ptv3paQ52V — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 8, 2021

Fans dissapointed in Gabbie Hanna

Fans were disappointed with Gabbie Hanna for liking the tweet.

People were angry with Gabbie for "defending her friend's attacker". Some even pointed out how odd it was for Gabbie to like the tweet, openly showing her perspective on the situation.

The like is still there too — deep fried tofu (@mallvvalking) June 8, 2021

and there it is... proof that she publically defended her friend's attacker 😣 — alliecat nation 2 🪐 (@honeycombscotch) June 8, 2021

Others even called Gabbie "delusional" for trying to push the narrative of her innocence towards her fans.

but the tweets never existed according to Gabbie statement from way back when wonder if the stance still stays now the receipts are out or all we just delusional according to her mind — janken (@jankenxx) June 8, 2021

It’s the irony that Gabbie Hanna painted this today. I believe Karma is coming 😬 pic.twitter.com/JMHBcqCqYe — Nina (@hereisninatut) June 8, 2021

Some even pointed out that this behavior from Gabbie was already foreshadowed by "sane people", implying that her fans were wrongly supporting her.

Sane people saw it. We’ve been saying it for years. Gabbie Hanna is not the innocent victim she and her stans paint her to be. — becca (@beccamoo17) June 8, 2021

It's hilarious she continuously blames everyone else for her failing life/career. Like bestie... — Jade (@Jade62937432) June 8, 2021

literally everyone saw it coming — 𓆣 Chuumon 𓆣 (@NecroCatt) June 8, 2021

It’s as shocking as creepshow being a two faced bitch who talked shit about her friends anonymously for years. — Matt Zmudka (@MattZmudka) June 8, 2021

you use the word “exposed “ too lightly if she liked it obviously she dont care and likes are public — morraykd (@itsluhuzivurt) June 8, 2021

That first reply wtf — Meg (@GRANDBelieber13) June 8, 2021

Before she tries to unlike it and claim it never happened... pic.twitter.com/iaKQvQBsj8 — ɴᴀᴛ || 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@natimations) June 8, 2021

With the many controversies surrounding Gabbie Hanna, fans believe she is in need of a mental evaluation. Other YouTubers such as Trisha Paytas have also expressed their wishes for Gabbie to receive help.

