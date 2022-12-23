"Cancelled the same day people find out she exists": Lottie Moss roasted online over nepotism comments

British model Lottie Moss was trolled online after she chimed in on an ongoing online debate over nepotism babies.

On December 21, the 24-year-old personality lent her support to singer Lily Allen when she claimed earlier this week that kids raised in privileged families have "narcissistic parents" and many are "starved of stability and love."

Lottie Moss, who is the half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss, came to the defense of nepotistic babies and tried to motivate others to stop being "negative" and "go create your own." However, her comments soon attracted severe backlash on Twitter, leading to the model deleting her social media handle. One Twitter user wrote:

"Lottie Moss being cancelled the same day people find out she exists"

"The nepotism ain’t nepotisming": Twitter reacts to Lottie Moss' nepotistic babies tweet

On the since-deleted handle, Lottie Moss entered the debate on how nepotistic babies in the industry get dragged into debates because of their privileged background and shared a Twitter thread, stating:

"I’m so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren’t rich and famous or successful - obviously it’s not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that but guess what? Life isn’t fair - if you put your mind to something you can accomplish anything! So instead of being negative about other people's success go and try and create your own!"

Screenshot of Lottie Moss' tweet. (@ModelsFacts/Twitter)

Soon after Moss tweeted her thoughts, Twitteratis bashed her online. Several users mocked her by stating that up until now, they did not know if Kate Moss had a sister.

Others just called her Kate's "shadow" and pointed out that she had previously shared in an interview that she bagged several opportunities because of her sister.

talia! @irisvanmuse lottie moss getting mad that she wasn’t named in the nyt article because even her own nepotism didn’t make her relevant enough to make the cut .. sad! lottie moss getting mad that she wasn’t named in the nyt article because even her own nepotism didn’t make her relevant enough to make the cut .. sad!

Kea @jacquemusx Lottie Moss is my favourite victim of cancel culture Lottie Moss is my favourite victim of cancel culture

bella ☭ @bellanati0n 55k followers and 39 likes??? babe u gotta start buying those likes lottie moss is right guys nepotism hasnt affected her bc she gets less likes than random stan accts on twitter55k followers and 39 likes??? babe u gotta start buying those likes lottie moss is right guys nepotism hasnt affected her bc she gets less likes than random stan accts on twitter 😭😭 55k followers and 39 likes??? babe u gotta start buying those likes 💀 https://t.co/d4ElLLWDad

Harrison Brocklehurst @harrisonjbrock @LottieMoss Your claim to fame is going to literally be how embarrassing this tweet is @LottieMoss Your claim to fame is going to literally be how embarrassing this tweet is

joy sunday stan ! (fan account) @keithsdaya not lottie moss taking her whole account away because she is another nepo baby crying on the internet girl you're your sister's shadow pls shut up. not lottie moss taking her whole account away because she is another nepo baby crying on the internet girl you're your sister's shadow pls shut up.

Matilda ♋︎ @matildae22 @LottieMoss I can see why you’d think that nepotism isn’t a massive advantage given that Kate Moss is your sister and yet you haven’t managed to do anything with that @LottieMoss I can see why you’d think that nepotism isn’t a massive advantage given that Kate Moss is your sister and yet you haven’t managed to do anything with that

Kimberella⁷ @ThatweirdoKimm @LottieMoss I genuinely, and Don't take this the wrong way, didn't know you existed until today. @LottieMoss I genuinely, and Don't take this the wrong way, didn't know you existed until today. https://t.co/pE7LgosgqG

ines helene, ShroomGirl @inihelene @LottieMoss not to mention that your tweet is extremely contradictory. “life isn't fair" and "if you put your mind to something you can accomplish" If life isn't fair, as you said, then putting your mind to something still may not work out, lol @LottieMoss not to mention that your tweet is extremely contradictory. “life isn't fair" and "if you put your mind to something you can accomplish" If life isn't fair, as you said, then putting your mind to something still may not work out, lol

Lottie Moss' defended her comments after facing backlash on Twitter

After Lottie was trolled online for her remarks on the evergreen nepotism baby in the industry debate, she responded with further defense to her comments made earlier.

Moss again tweeted a thread mocking people who made fun of her, stating:

"I love that people get so pressed about something that I tweet get a life."

Screenshot of Lottie Moss' tweet. (@ModelsFacts/Twitter)

Without taking Kate Moss' name in the debate, Lottie mentioned that she has had opportunities because of her connection:

"I obviously am so grateful that I have had the opportunities I’ve had don’t get it twisted. Obviously I am privileged to being related to a huge model also. And am privileged for numerous other reasons and as I say I am grateful for it all but s****ing on others because of it makes NO sense."

Lily Allen and Moss' defense of celebrity kids comes after media outlets Vulture and New York Magazine published a number of articles on "nepo babies," who are working in the entertainment industry because of their famous parents. The list also included Kate Moss' daughter, Lila.

Lottie began her career at the age of 16 when she appeared in Teen Vogue's April 2014 edition.

By the age of 18, she modeled for Vogue Paris' May 2016 issue alongside Lucky Blue Smith for a feature that spoke about "runway stars of tomorrow."

