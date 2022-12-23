"Cancelled the same day people find out she exists": Lottie Moss roasted online over nepotism comments

British model Lottie Moss was trolled online after she chimed in on an ongoing online debate over nepotism babies.
On December 21, the 24-year-old personality lent her support to singer Lily Allen when she claimed earlier this week that kids raised in privileged families have "narcissistic parents" and many are "starved of stability and love."
Lottie Moss, who is the half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss, came to the defense of nepotistic babies and tried to motivate others to stop being "negative" and "go create your own." However, her comments soon attracted severe backlash on Twitter, leading to the model deleting her social media handle. One Twitter user wrote:
"Lottie Moss being cancelled the same day people find out she exists"
"The nepotism ain’t nepotisming": Twitter reacts to Lottie Moss' nepotistic babies tweet
On the since-deleted handle, Lottie Moss entered the debate on how nepotistic babies in the industry get dragged into debates because of their privileged background and shared a Twitter thread, stating:
"I’m so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren’t rich and famous or successful - obviously it’s not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that but guess what? Life isn’t fair - if you put your mind to something you can accomplish anything! So instead of being negative about other people's success go and try and create your own!"
Soon after Moss tweeted her thoughts, Twitteratis bashed her online. Several users mocked her by stating that up until now, they did not know if Kate Moss had a sister.
Others just called her Kate's "shadow" and pointed out that she had previously shared in an interview that she bagged several opportunities because of her sister.
Lottie Moss' defended her comments after facing backlash on Twitter
After Lottie was trolled online for her remarks on the evergreen nepotism baby in the industry debate, she responded with further defense to her comments made earlier.
Moss again tweeted a thread mocking people who made fun of her, stating:
"I love that people get so pressed about something that I tweet get a life."
Without taking Kate Moss' name in the debate, Lottie mentioned that she has had opportunities because of her connection:
"I obviously am so grateful that I have had the opportunities I’ve had don’t get it twisted. Obviously I am privileged to being related to a huge model also. And am privileged for numerous other reasons and as I say I am grateful for it all but s****ing on others because of it makes NO sense."
Lily Allen and Moss' defense of celebrity kids comes after media outlets Vulture and New York Magazine published a number of articles on "nepo babies," who are working in the entertainment industry because of their famous parents. The list also included Kate Moss' daughter, Lila.
Lottie began her career at the age of 16 when she appeared in Teen Vogue's April 2014 edition.
By the age of 18, she modeled for Vogue Paris' May 2016 issue alongside Lucky Blue Smith for a feature that spoke about "runway stars of tomorrow."