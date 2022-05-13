Candy Episode 5 (finale) ending explained: Why was there no punishment?

Candy concluded its five-day five-episode run on May 13, 2022, with the finale titled The Fight. Though the series aptly explained Candice "Candy" Montgomery's (Jessica Biel) story with an emphasis on her surroundings, this episode ultimately brought her story to light with a detailed narration of the events that occurred on the day of the murder from the killer's perspective.

The majority of the episode took place in a courtroom, and ended with Candice being acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense. Even though she did kill Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey), the mental state and the reason behind it were enough to justify the crime and let Candice walk out as a free woman.

So what exactly happened at the ending of the Hulu mini-series? Read on to find out.

Candy episode 5 ending: Candice's words against the dead

A scene at the beginning of the episode saw Candice in a state of hypnosis, where she confessed to her crime and all that happened that day. After a lengthy trial where the prosecution tried hard to pin the case on Candice Montgomery, her lawyer insisted that Candice should present the story herself to the jury and the judge in the final round.

Despite her initial reluctance, Candice agreed to tell the story from her perspective. The figure of the now dead Betty looming in the courtroom added to Candice's guilt and sentiment while she recounted all that happened that day.

She told the court that she went to pick up Betty's daughter's things at her house, where she was greeted by an irritated Betty. This was in stark contrast to Candice's upbeat attitude. After a round of beating around the bush, Betty finally questioned her about the affair.

Candice owned up to it and claimed that it was a long time ago. Betty still brought out an ax and threatened her to never see Allan Gore (Pablo Schreiber) again. Candice, in her bid to explain that she wants the same thing, somehow ticked her off, and Betty pushed Candice into the utility room.

She then tried to attack Candice, who retaliated by hitting her in self-defense.Despite Candice's attempts to leave the place, Betty blocked her, and finally, by "shushing" her, she triggered some childhood trauma in Candy. From this point on, Candice completely disassociated and hacked Betty 41 times with the ax.

The Jury's decission

The defense used this account and a psychologist's perspective to explain the murder, which was seemingly unplanned and carried out solely for self-defense. Candy's repressed emotions were also taken into account.

The jury eventually found Candice not guilty, bringing an end to the trial. Candy took its time revealing the details over the last four episodes and in this episode, it finally culminated in one big explanation of a gruesome crime.

The last scene described what Candice did in the following years by using title cards.

