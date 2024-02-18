Candy Shop: Members, ages, & everything we know about Brave Entertainment's new girl group

On February 12, 2024, Brave Entertainment released the first-ever dance performance video of its upcoming girl group, Candy Shop, increasing anticipation among K-pop fans on the internet. The agency uploaded the dance performance video on the official YouTube channel of the rookie girl group, which currently has over 300 subscribers.

Brave Entertainment was founded by Brave Brothers, also known as Kang Dong-chul, a former producer and composer for YG Entertainment. He established his entertainment company/agency in 2008 with headquarters in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea. One of the groups launched by the company is DKB.

Brave Entertainment set to introduce its new girl group Candy Shop after 13 years

Brave Entertainment has launched the official social media accounts, including X, Instagram, and the YouTube channel, of their newest four-member girl group.

In their dance performance video, the four members, donning casual outfits, mesmerize viewers with their smooth and flawless dance moves followed by their energetic vocals. Candy Shop's first YouTube video, titled Dance Performance #1 features the four members dancing systematically and synchronizing their steps perfectly.

Aside from their excellent dancing and vocal skills, Brave Entertainment has also uploaded the group's logo motion painted pink. The agency stated that the candies are poured with a bouncing effect, foreshadowing the colorful music that the rookie girl group will introduce in the future.

Check out the list of the members below:

1) Sui

16-year-old Sui was born on August 15, 2007, and is one of the first members to be revealed by Brave Entertainment. Not much information has been disclosed about the member yet. However, she was a contestant on the survival show My Teenage Girl, where she was eliminated in episode 9.

The agency has described her as someone who lights up the atmosphere and makes everyone laugh around her, like a vitamin. They also stated that she is an impressive dancer with an appealing look.

2) Sarang

Choi Sarang was born on November 30, 2007, and is currently 16 years old. The member was a former contestant on the survival show My Teenage Girl, where she was eliminated in episode 9. It has been revealed by KProfile on its site that she is an admirer of BLACKPINK and has a belly button piercing. She is also a former trainee of P Nation.

According to the agency, Sarang is a multifaceted member with a variety of skills, including the ability to divert everyone's attention and take the stage by storm. They also described her as a "hidden card" of Candy Shop.

3) Soram

Though the official birth date of Jung Soram has not yet been revealed, internet user @sorampics has stated that she was born in 2005, meaning she is currently 19 years old. She appeared in DKB's All Yours music video and also attended the SL Studio Academy. The user also revealed that the member passed the final round of auditions conducted by Brave Entertainment in 2021.

The agency has disclosed that Soram will not only entertain the viewers with her soulful voice but also continue to impress them with her natural acting and dancing skills. They further revealed that they have high expectations for her.

4) Yuina

Yuina is the only Japanese member of Candy Shop and has been described by the agency as having attractive vocals that resonate with her appealing visuals. She is the fourth member of the group, and her date of birth has not been revealed yet.

More about Candy Shop

The group Candy Shop's full-fledged debut promotion started on February 12, 2024. Brave Entertainment has also delved into the deeper meaning of the upcoming girl group's name, stating that it means to draw the youth toward them and process a connection between the members and their listeners. The agency mentioned this on its Instagram account, stating:

"Candy Shop is a compound word of 'CAtch N Draw Youth', which means 'Let's catch and draw youth', and 'Shop', which symbolizes a space that connects members and listeners. The members, who have a variety of charms like tens of thousands of types of candy, show music that represents their generation and contain the aspiration to be reborn as 'MZ icons.'"

The agency also stated how Brave Brothers, after introducing many successful groups to the K-pop industry, have contributed along with other producers to the launch of Candy Shop. The agency stated:

"Candy Shop is a four-member new girl group presented by Brave Entertainment about 13 years after Brave Girls. Starting with Brave Brothers, who have led the success of many girl groups such as Brown Eyed Girls, After School, Sistar, and AOA, the producers of Brave have added all their efforts to announce the birth of a new girl group with both charm and skills."

The rookie group Candy Shop is slated to debut in the first half of 2024.