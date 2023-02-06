"Capitalism responds to bullying": Twitter goes berserk as Netflix pulls back anti-password sharing rules

Is Netflix's recent drama about their supposed crackdown on sharing passwords more interesting than many of their current shows? Perhaps so. The streaming giant has yet again announced something that has kept subscribers on their toes.

Days after audiences around the world responded negatively to Netflix's plans to stop the password sharing system, the network has decided to pull back on proposed changes in how subscribers use the streaming service.

Earlier this week, Netflix released its plan to enable a geographic factor to its login system, stating that devices using a Netflix account would need to be logged into their "home" network every 30 days, something that the streaming giant would track using an IP address. It further stated that:

"Netflix account is for people who live together in a single household...people who do not live in your household will need to use their own account to watch Netflix."

Of course, this did not sit well with viewers who have completely different habits when it comes to using the service. Many viewers also stepped up to question the practicality of this method, citing examples of students, travel enthusiasts, and people who need to stay away from "home" at a stretch for a considerable period of time.

Netflix viewers celebrate the "bullying of capitalism" after password-sharing rules reversal

As reactions from people across the world poured in on social media, one particular comment about capitalism responding to bullying stood out. Of course, others joined to comment on Netflix's reaction to this sudden surge of pressure and the power of the common people against an increasingly capitalistic world.

Netflix claimed today that its earlier instructions about password-sharing rules were posted by mistake, and they are not applicable to most regions across the world. A spokesperson for Netflix told The Guardian:

"For a brief time yesterday, a help centre article containing information that is only applicable to Chile, Costa Rica and Peru went live in other countries...We have since updated it."

Netflix is known for its quirky social media handle that has entertained fans for a long time now. The streaming giant is also well-known for poking fun at itself and its users. The company was also aware of the password-sharing trend and often acknowledged it. An old tweet from Netflix said:

"Love is sharing a password."

This tweet was heavily referred to and shared by viewers after the streaming service announced its crackdown, and it has resurfaced with the recent scuffle around the crackdown dilemma.

Of course, this will not be the end of the streaming giant's quest to achieve its no-password-sharing dream. However, their current plan seems quite flawed, as many users have pointed out. In the same interview with The Guardian, the Netflix spokesperson said:

"As we roll out paid sharing, members in many countries will also have the option to pay extra if they want to share Netflix with people they don’t live with."

The statement also acknowledged the problems that these new rules would pose for customers who share their accounts with people who do not live with them. However, users are hoping for the streaming giant to hopefully reserve the new rules for the time being, until they figure out a way to deal with all the downsides that come with the crackdown.

Meanwhile, love is still sharing a password.

