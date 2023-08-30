Captain America 4 leak hints at major plot changes

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, or the MCU as it is popularly known, has a knack for keeping its fans on the edge of their seats, and the upcoming Captain America 4 is doing just that as it looks like it has undergone some significant plot changes. Indeed, the next Captain America movie seems to be another thrilling addition to the franchise. However, recent revelations from insiders in the industry, such as CanWeGetSomeToast and MyTimeToShineHello, hinted at plans for the Thunderbolts connection to be scrapped with Lee Sung Jin taking charge of Captain America 4's screenplay.

The movie is expected to release domestically on July 26, 2024, while the international release dates remain unannounced. Julius Onah will direct the film from the fame of The Cloverfield Paradox and intends to continue the legacy of Steve Rogers in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame.

While the storyline has been kept tightly under wraps, the franchise's fourth movie will explore Sam Wilson's version of Captain as the MCU moves into Phase Five.

Captain America 4 to no longer have a Thunderbolts connection

Thunderbolts, the team of antiheroes in the Marvel comics, is slated to have a cinematic representation of itself, which is currently stalled due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood.

Announced in June 2022, the filming was supposed to start a year later, from June 2023, while being expected to release around December 20, 2024 - six months after Captain America 4 releases. On the other hand, Captain America: Brave New World wrapped up its principal photography on June 2023.

Recent news has revealed that Captain America 4, renamed Captain America: Brave New World from New World Order, was supposed to have connections with Thunderbolts. Considering Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's recent recruitment drive, a new team under her helm is expected to take on the new Captain America to replace the Avengers, according to Screen Rant.

On the flip side, de Fontaine could be putting together a team driven to achieve goals about the US itself, unlike worldly issues that the Avengers dealt with, given their connections with the United Nations. The plan for the future could have Sam Wilson take on the team in Captain America 4, depicting a divide like in Captain America: Civil War.

However, according to Hollywood scoopers CanWeGetSomeToast and MyTimeToShineHello, the script that could go this way has allegedly seen good change ever since Lee Sung Jin's take over as the screenplay writer from Eric Pearson.

The Korean writer and director Lee Sung Jin is famous for his comedy-drama series Beef, featuring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong opposite each other.

The scene that connected the two upcoming movies was through a special appearance by CIA director de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Seinfeld), who has also had cameos in Black Widow, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. One way the scene can make it to the final cut of Captain America 4 is if Marvel, under Lee Sung Jin, decides to use it as one of their post-credits scenes.

MCU's future ahead of Captain America 4

After quite the dilemma, viewers have witnessed the mantle passed from Evans to Mackie in Falcon, and the Winter Soldier as Steve Rogers exited from the cinematic universe.

Harping more on the event and building on the story, the president of Marvel Studios said there is undoubtedly a future for the new Captain America. Kevin Feige told EW in 2021,

"We have a future charted for characters post-Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but I don't want to say much more than that."

Thunderbolts (2024) is ready to bring together A-listers of the industry which includes names such as Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova or Black Widow, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr or Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov or Taskmaster, and of course, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes or Winter Soldier.

