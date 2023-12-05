Captain America 4 likely to face the same fate as The Marvels

Marvel Studios is in a bit of a pickle with the much-awaited Captain America 4: Brave New World. They're facing similar challenges to The Marvels, with reports suggesting they're having a hard time getting people back to the theaters, just like the recent hurdles the MCU has faced.

Despite negative test screening comments, extensive reshoots, and a delayed release, the cast, led by Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford, keeps things exciting. However, the MCU's skillful handling of these issues captivates both industry observers and fans, making it a pivotal juncture in the superhero universe.

As the echoes of The Marvels continue to reverberate, everyone is focused on the MCU's strategic moves, which are a game-changer for Captain America 4 and its upcoming debut.

The fate of Captain America 4: Insights from a YouTube video

While filming Captain America 4, a YouTube video from ComicBookCast2 talks about how the movie's future is uncertain, just like in The Marvels. The sudden 11-month delay, low test screening scores, and lots of reshoots make people wonder if Marvel Studios can handle the obstacles.

People are skeptical about the claims that the test audience didn't like the movie and they're questioning if that feedback is even legit. The video shows some similarities to other movies that had major changes, which makes people doubt what's going to happen with Captain America.

The cast is really impressive, with actors like Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Carl Lumbly, and Danny Ramirez, but all the drama behind the scenes is making people wonder if the movie is going to make any sense.

As the MCU deals with all this chaos, fans can't wait for this movie to come out. They're wondering if it'll come out on top or if it'll face the same challenges it had during production.

Did Captain America 4 finish filming?

The fourth Captain America film, Brave New World, was completed on June 30, 2023. It's a significant deal for the production, and the cinematographer, Kramer Morgenthau, announced that the main filming is complete.

The movie started filming on March 21, 2023, at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. As the crew finishes up, everyone is getting excited for the release on February 14, 2025. Now that filming is done, fans can't wait to see Brave New World and experience the amazing result of all the hard work and storytelling skills.

Who is going to be in Captain America 4?

(L) Anthony Mackie and (R) Harrison Ford are in the movie (Images via IMDb)

The cast for Captain America 4 promises a star-studded ensemble, headlined by Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, stepping into the iconic role of Captain America. Accompanying him is the legendary Harrison Ford portraying General Thaddeus E.

Thunderbolt Ross was added to the mix, lending weight to the story. Carl Lumbly plays Isaiah Bradley, Danny Ramirez plays Joaquin Torres, Shira Haas plays Sabra, and Liv Tyler reprises her role as Betty Ross.

Tim Blake Nelson joins the crew as Samuel Sterns, along with Sebastian Stan and Rosa Salazar. Julius Onah directs it, while Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, and Onah handle the script and co-writing.

Captain America 4 is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025, getting people excited about the amazing chemistry and performances of this awesome cast.