Cardi B and Akbar V Twitter beef explained as drama sparks reactions online

Social media is trying to keep up with the drama between rappers Cardi B and Akbar V. On September 25, Akbar V tweeted doubting the streaming numbers of an anonymous artist from the rap industry. Soon, Cardi chimed in to defend her new song with GloRilla, which she had just released, and the two artists exchanged tweets back and forth.

The tiff started when Akbar V, from her now-suspended account, wrote:

"If @chartdata ain't say it we ain't believing the CAP..."

Several hours later, Cardi B seemingly replied to Akbar V's tweet as she said:

"Count all the times chart data posted u."

Cardi B @iamcardib Count all the times chart data posted u

She subtweeted again and wrote:

"I don’t really like the internet games …My dms is open and also the streets! I don’t gotta @ I can change a bi— life just by a mention….AND YES I HIT THEM DIRECTLY, I don’t do the internet!!"

Cardi B @iamcardib I don't gotta @ I can change a bitch life just by a mention….AND YES I HIT THEM DIRECTLY ,I don't do the internet!!

For those unversed, Cardi B's new song with GloRilla titled Tomorrow 2 has garnered 6 million views on YouTube. The tensions between Cardi and Akbar began when the former started celebrating the streaming numbers from the music video. However, it quickly escalated as Cardi B's husband Offset chimed in as well.

Akbar V brought up cheating allegations against Cardi B's husband Offset

Cardi B @iamcardib I don't really like the internet games …My dms is open and also the streets!

Soon after tweeting against each other, Akbar and Cardi seemingly cleared things up privately. However, the Real Atlanta rapper brought up cheating allegations against Cardi B's husband Offset as he reportedly hooked up with Saweetie.

Cardi then posted a clip from Akbar V's leaked s*x tape, after which the latter claimed that Cardi threw her "back into anxiety." She tweeted:

"Now my kids got to watch this again @iamcardib u dead wrong for uploading that p**n stuff about me again u scoop so low but kool."

Cardi B replied with:

"Unmmmm wasn’t you bragging about it when the video first came out… Anyways imma respect your kids and take it down."

Fans noticed that a screenshot from the leaked s*x tape was also used by Akbar V as the cover art for her song titled Leaked.

As the feud escalated, even Offset got involved in the tiff when Akbar claimed that the former had called her. Offset replied with:

"B***h that’s not my number, why would I call you when b***h already handling you lame a**h**e."

Later, Akbar V slammed Cardi B for the alleged claim that she does not write her own rap songs. Akbar tweeted:

"I'm bout [to] do something you never do #writearap."

The WAP rapper was quick to tweet another reply back noting that Akbar reportedly does not take care of her own kids. She tweeted:

"I’m about to do something you never do…pick my kid up from school. You got 20 minutes to talk your s**t cause after that my attention go to my kids the whole day."

Cardi B @iamcardib I'm about to do something you never do ….pick my kid up from school…..you got 20 minutes to talk your shit cause after that my attention go to my kids the whole day twitter.com/iamakbarv/stat…

Later, Cardi also said:

"Let’s guess the next step… a diss track that’s going to be mass bought on iTunes and going to chart on twitter."

Cardi B @iamcardib Let's guess the next step …a diss track that's going to be mass bought on iTunes and going to chart on twitter

As the feud continued, Twitterati kept engaging and commenting on the tweets being posted by the two rappers. While some were on Cardi's side, others supported Akbar, and many also remained neutral about the entire situation.

Reactions from social media users over Cardi B vs. Akbar V feud

Twitter users have been posting their own opinions on the entire tiff between the two rappers. Some called the feud interesting, while others found it unnecessary.

TOMORROW 2 GLORILLA & CARDI B 🔥🔥🔥 @Cutthebsx Akbar v is so messy, like so so messy. She the type to throw rocks and hide her hands. When she got caught it’s always “ I be staying out the way” “I’m focusing on music” like girl stop lying. I hate scary ho’s. You want cardi as an OPP so bad! Then @ her messy boots. Akbar v is so messy, like so so messy. She the type to throw rocks and hide her hands. When she got caught it’s always “ I be staying out the way” “I’m focusing on music” like girl stop lying. I hate scary ho’s. You want cardi as an OPP so bad! Then @ her messy boots.

CHIQUITA 🥷🏿 @clapmytweets Cardi B was being mature by addressing Akbar V in private. Akbar, a 33 year old woman, decided to bring the situation to the internet. What a loser and a weirdo at the same time. Cardi B was being mature by addressing Akbar V in private. Akbar, a 33 year old woman, decided to bring the situation to the internet. What a loser and a weirdo at the same time.

@TheFemaleRapGame on IG @FemaleRapGame All I’m gonna say is AKBAR V is a real rapper and she betta drop that diss track IMMEDIATELY! Like she dropped that diss on Kashdoll and Light Skin Keisha. Keep the same energy for Cardi b! Take it to the BOOTH. Keep it about RAP. All I’m gonna say is AKBAR V is a real rapper and she betta drop that diss track IMMEDIATELY! Like she dropped that diss on Kashdoll and Light Skin Keisha. Keep the same energy for Cardi b! Take it to the BOOTH. Keep it about RAP.

STFU @stfudoja let’s be frr AINT no way an argument between Cardi B and AKBAR V of all people bothering me in real life. Like really Akbar?let’s be frr AINT no way an argument between Cardi B and AKBAR V of all people bothering me in real life. Like really Akbar?😭😭😭let’s be frr

CHIQUITA 🥷🏿 @clapmytweets The nerve of Akbar V trying to question Cardi B on Chart Data when she never had a number one single before. Btch go play with another Love & Hip-Hop btch.

Cardi is not the one anymore. The nerve of Akbar V trying to question Cardi B on Chart Data when she never had a number one single before. Btch go play with another Love & Hip-Hop btch. Cardi is not the one anymore.

CHIQUITA 🥷🏿 @clapmytweets Akbar V kept tweeting. Cardi B had her mentions on a second & she didn’t see the message where Twitter was warning her to delete some of her tweets before they take her account Akbar V kept tweeting. Cardi B had her mentions on a second & she didn’t see the message where Twitter was warning her to delete some of her tweets before they take her account 💀

shontiea @shontieamonique Akbar V and Cardi B been going at it all morning🥴 Akbar V and Cardi B been going at it all morning🥴

CHIQUITA 🥷🏿 @clapmytweets Cardi B doesn't need to pay Akbar V no mind. She is looking for a moment. Do not take the bait Cardi. Cardi B doesn't need to pay Akbar V no mind. She is looking for a moment. Do not take the bait Cardi.

While the feud ended, social media users are still forming opinions about it. Meanwhile, fans are speculating that Akbar V may release a rap highlighting the entire feud with Cardi.

