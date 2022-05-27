Carhartt WIP x Mahogani Music apparel collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Under the Carhartt WIP's project, Relevant Parties, the label is collaborating with - the brainchild of Detroit-based DJ, Moodymann - Mahogani Music for Vol II. The Relevant Parties project was launched back in the summer of 2020, and was announced to pay a tribute to tastemakers and pioneers of independent music artists.

The newest collection under Relevant Parties Vol II, Carhartt WIP x Mahogani Music, launched on the official e-commerce site of Carhartt on May 26, 2022, and will further be marked by an event established in Detroit on May 29, 2022 as part of Moodymann's Soul Skate weekend.

More about the newly released Carhartt WIP x Mahogani Music collection under the Relevant Parties project

newly released Carhartt WIP collection under the Relevant Parties project (Image via Carhartt WIP)

After collaborating with Stones Throw, Ninja Tune, and DFA in Volume 1, the Carhartt WIP label revealed a few products for volume 2 in collaboration with iconic independent record labels - Ed Banger, Pan, On-U sound, Rush Hour, Exit Records, and lastly, Mahogani Music.

The iconic Detroit-based label Mahogani Music is founded by Kenny Dixon Jr., who is also known as Moodymann. In the latest collaboration, the label partners with Carhartt WIP for a limited-edition apparel capsule that integrates the idea of pop-culture music and skating culture.

Celebrating the synergy between skating culture and music, the duo launched a collection consisting of two graphic tees, a hoodie, and an exclusive limited edition cassette mixtape.

The limited-edition cassette tape is curated by famous DJ Dez Andres, and additionally, it features the artwork of Sheefy McFly. The limited-edition multicolored mixtape can be purchased at a retail price of $25.

The collection also offers two different colorways for Mahogani T-shirts, i.e., Hamilton Brown Black and White Purple. The tees are available in sizes S to XXL for a retail price of $48. The product description on Carhartt WIP's site reads,

"The S/S Mahogani Music T-Shirt is part of the RELEVANT PARTIES Vol. 2 capsule collection. Designed in a loose fit, it is made of organic cotton jersey, and features a graphic print on the front and back. Co-branded labeling also appears inside the neckline."

As mentioned in the description, both the tees are adorned with mixtape cassette graphics - designed by Sheefy McFly - on the front across the chest. The rear of the t-shirts are branded with "Mahogani Music" lettering.

Relevant Parties volume 2 apparel collection (Image via Carhartt WIP)

Lastly, the collection also offers a Hooded Mahogani Sweatshirt dressed in a black and white colorway. The hooded sweatshirt retails for $158 and is available in sizes ranging from S to XXL. The product description on the official e-commerce site reads,

"The Hooded Mahogani Music Sweatshirt is part of the RELEVANT PARTIES Vol. 2 capsule collection. It is constructed from a heavyweight cotton-poly blend, which has been brushed to give it a fleece-like backing, and features a graphic print on the front, back, and sleeve. This item also has a drawstring hood and a kangaroo pocket. Co-branded labeling appears inside the neckline."

The hooded sweatshirt also features a similar mixtape cassette graphic by Sheefy McFly on the front across the chest, and a Mahogani branding on the back, written in a graffiti font.

The collection will be available on the official e-commerce site beginning May 26, 2022, with prices ranging from $25 to $158. The launch of these products and special collaboration will be marked by an event being held in Detroit on May 29, 2022 as part of Soul Skate weekend by Moodymann.

The event will lure in a crowd of skaters from across the United States over the Memorial Day weekend to enjoy music and world-class skating.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora