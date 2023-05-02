Carl's Jr. all-day mix and match deal explored as brand launches new Spicy Lil Cheeseburger

This spring, Carl's Jr. is turning up the heat with the introduction of its new Spicy Lil Cheeseburger. Customers can order the Spicy Lil Cheeseburger separately or as part of the restaurant's 2 for $5 Mix & Match Value Bundle.

The chain's newest limited-time offering lives up to its name and packs a punch. One of the brand's most famous charbroiled beef patties forms the base of the burger, which is then topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno coins, and Santa Fe Sauce, all of which is placed on a plain bun.

What all can you avail as part of the all-day mix-and-match deal at Carl's Jr.?

Other than the Spicy Lil Cheeseburger, the choices for the all-day mix-and-match deal consist of the following items:

Spicy Chicken Sandwich : Some good ol' spicy chicken, lettuce, and mayonnaise on a plain bun

Small Cheeseburger: A charbroiled all-beef patty topped with dill pickles, ketchup, mustard, and American cheese - all packed into a plain bun.

6-piece Chicken Stars: Crispy star-shaped chicken nuggets with your choice of dipping sauce

French Toast Dips: French Toast Sticks, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with a side of syrup

Small Hash Rounds: Crispy, poppable potato rounds

Small Natural-Cut French fries: Premium-quality, skin-on, Natural-Cut French fries

For a limited time, the spiced-up 2 for $5 Mix and Match Value Bundle is available at participating Carl's Jr. restaurants around the country. Prices and participation may vary based on outlet.

The Hand-Breaded Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich and Guacamole Bacon Angus Burger makes a return at Carl’s Jr

The Hand-Breaded Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich comprises of an all-white fresh chicken filet that has been crisp-fried and topped with melty pepper jack cheese, Santa Fe sauce, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Along with the chicken sandwich, the Guacamole Bacon Angus Burger is making a brief return to the brand's participating outlets.

The Guacamole Bacon Angus Burger comes in a quality potato bun and is made out of a one-third pound charbroiled Angus Beef patty, Pepper Jack cheese, two pieces of bacon, guacamole, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and Santa Fe Sauce.

Although prices may vary, the Hand-Breaded Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich costs $8.19 and the Guacamole Bacon Angus Burger is $9.15. Additionally, combos starting at $11.69 are also being offered.

For a limited time, both menu items are available at participating brands' restaurants around the country.

About Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC, run by CKE Restaurant Holdings Inc., has franchisees across North and South America, Asia, Oceania, Europe, and Africa. It was ranked No. 54 on the Entrepreneur's Top Franchise 500 list for 2016, which evaluates the top 500 franchises in any industry in the United States based on their overall financial strength, stability, and growth rate.

Some of Carl's Jr.'s most recognizable menu items, such as the Six Dollar Burger, Hand-Scooped Milkshakes, and Charbroiled Turkey Burgers -- an industry first -- were introduced in the 2000s.

From becoming the first QSR to providing a plant-based burger at every location to launching the first-ever CBD-infused burger, the brand has continued to push boundaries ever since its inception.

