Carl's Jr. Releases new Snack Stash: Price, availability, and more details explored

Carl's Jr. has added a new customizable side option to its menu called the Snack Stash. It lets customers mix and match their favorite sides in one easy combo.

The shareable Snack Stash is not the first time the brand has introduced a value deal centered around snacks and sides. The customers can choose which three items they want along with their full meal. Here is everything Carl's Jr. enthusiasts need to know about this new release.

Carl's Jr.'s newest menu addition: Snack Stash

A variety of sides to choose from (Image via carlsjr.com)

The Snack Stash is a side combo where customers can select any three side items from a curated list of five popular choices. It's a customizable option designed for customers who want to try a variety of snacking options along with a full entrée.

Paz Romero, vice president of brand marketing, stated in a press release on April 14, 2025:

"Why choose one of our mouthwatering sides when you can have three?"

They added :

"Our guests are all about snacking and convenience. The Snack Stash ensures they can satisfy every craving without compromise."

The available sides include:

Onion Rings – A thick-cut onion ring featuring a crispy texture with a satisfying crunch and natural sweetness.

Waffle Fries – well-seasoned fries offer both crunch and surface area ideal for dipping.

6-piece Jalapeño Popper Bites – A spicy favorite filled with cheese and coated in a crispy breading for extra texture.

Small Fries – The fast-food staple, freshly fried and lightly salted for the balance of flavor.

Fried Zucchini – An increasingly popular side, this item offers a lighter veggie option without sacrificing taste.

The caloric content will vary depending on which sides are chosen. According to Carl's Jr., the total calorie range spans from approximately 960 to 1,310 calories for the full combo.

Pricing and availability

The limited edition Snack Stash is priced at $5.99 and is currently available at participating Carl’s Jr. locations across the United States. This menu item is currently listed under the Featured Items category on their website and will be available till May 13, 2025.

The pricing and availability may vary by location, individuals are suggested to consult with their local restaurant for accurate details.

Carl's Jr. offers a limited-time deal for its loyalty members

Carl's Jr. is rewarding its exclusive members with a deal through its My Rewards loyalty program. From April 14 to April 20, 2025, exclusive members can enjoy the new Snack Stash for just $4.20 as a limited-time offer that adds extra value to the menu launch.

To take advantage of the deal, customers simply need to sign up for My Rewards through their official website or in-restaurant. Once signed in, the offer can be redeemed directly in the app or shown during an in-store visit.

Established in 1941, Carl's Jr. is known for its bold menu offerings, including signature charbroiled burgers, hand-breaded chicken tenders, and indulgent sides. The brand operates in partnership with its sister brand, Hardee’s, under CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

Today, Carl's Jr. has hundreds of locations across the United States and around the world, serving trending meal options to its customers. With the launch of the Snack Stash, a customizable side combo, the brand reflects the growing demand for flexible, snackable options.

