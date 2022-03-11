Carolyn or Amanda: Fans guess before Kurt Sowers' big decision on Joe Millionaire

The season finale of Joe Millionaire is finally here. Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee have a big decision to make as they go on one final date with the women.

Only four women remain in the finale of Joe Millionaire. Kurt Sowers needs to make a choice between Carolyn Moore and Amanda Pace, and Steven Mcbee needs to choose between either Annie Jorgensen or Calah Mack. With the final dates in place, the finale will determine who the men end up with.

In Episode 10 of the show, Mcbee broke up with Amber, citing a strong friendship that overpowered their relationship. He also chose to end things with Whitney because of differences in lifestyles.

Fans guess Joe Millionaire star Kurt Sowers' choice

Fans have pulled in their guesses. While some are confident about Carolyn being the one for Kurt, others still stand strong with their choice of Amanda.

Peyton Freestone @p_freestone Kurt doesn’t look at anyone the way he looks at Carolyn 🥺 #joemillionaire Kurt doesn’t look at anyone the way he looks at Carolyn 🥺 #joemillionaire

Carmen Janecek @CarmenJanecek @Sir_Kurt So many women threatened by Carolyn's amazing beauty. Ridiculous. You'll never have a chance at such passion again if you don't go for it!!!! @Sir_Kurt So many women threatened by Carolyn's amazing beauty. Ridiculous. You'll never have a chance at such passion again if you don't go for it!!!!

Renee DeMar @Lilrae6Demar @Sir_Kurt Definitely rooting for Carolyn the chemistry is undeniable. Amanda seems more like a friend you can just have fun with. @Sir_Kurt Definitely rooting for Carolyn the chemistry is undeniable. Amanda seems more like a friend you can just have fun with.

Poliana Ronzoni @PolianaRonzoni you two are just perfect @Sir_Kurt That was soooooooo cuteyou two are just perfect @Sir_Kurt That was soooooooo cute 😍 you two are just perfect❤

Reality Freak @realityfreak @Sir_Kurt You seem “naturally” so much happier and more yourself when you are with Amanda versus Carolyn. @Sir_Kurt You seem “naturally” so much happier and more yourself when you are with Amanda versus Carolyn.

Hello.I enjoy watching you on Joe Millionaire. You seem to have a great sense of humor. I think you & Amanda make an awesome couple. Fingers crossed you pick her. Hello.I enjoy watching you on Joe Millionaire. You seem to have a great sense of humor. I think you & Amanda make an awesome couple. Fingers crossed you pick her. @Sir_Kurt Hello.I enjoy watching you on Joe Millionaire. You seem to have a great sense of humor. I think you & Amanda make an awesome couple. Fingers crossed you pick her.

queen liz @bestqueenliz it's gonna be sad when kurt chooses carolyn and she walks away once she finds out he's not the millionaire. #joemillionaire it's gonna be sad when kurt chooses carolyn and she walks away once she finds out he's not the millionaire. #joemillionaire

Exploring Kurt Sowers relationship with Carolyn Moore and Amanda Pace

Since the start of the season, Carolyn Moore and Amanda Pace have been top contenders for Kurt Sowers' heart. Both women have had strong relationships with the lead.

Carolyn established the strongest connection with Kurt early on in the season. With their one-on-one date, he was extremely sure of their physical connection and always had an eye out for her.

While Carolyn had told Sowers to explore other options, the duo constantly started getting into arguments, mostly due to a lack of conversation. However, the connection kept getting stronger, and in Episode 10 of Joe Millionaire, the couple confessed to falling for each other.

Joe Millionaire @JoeMillFOX Note to self: find someone who will rent out a train for a date. #JoeMillionaire Note to self: find someone who will rent out a train for a date. #JoeMillionaire https://t.co/4l2fp4jrY3

Kurt Sowers has established a steady connection with Amanda as the season progressed. The couple got intimate during the 'Movie Meltdown' episode and have only grown stronger together since. Their physical chemistry is undeniable, but there are also conversations that have brought them closer.

The couple also shared a secret code word, "avocado," to confess that they have genuine feelings for each other. Fans have "shipped" the two and hope they end up together at the end of the show.

Joe Millionaire @JoeMillFOX



Catch up on How many breakups could happen in one episode? A lot. 🤯Catch up on #JoeMillionaire before tomorrow's season finale! How many breakups could happen in one episode? A lot. 🤯 Catch up on #JoeMillionaire before tomorrow's season finale! https://t.co/oO2PlcE3Ku

It is only a matter of a few minutes, and fans will soon get to know who Kurt Sowers will end up with on Joe Millionaire. The lead will also reveal to his potential partner that he isn't a "millionaire."

