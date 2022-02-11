Yet another episode with 'avocado' between Kurt Sowers and Amanda Pace on Joe Millionaire

In the past few episodes of Fox's Joe Millionaire, fans have seen Kurt Sowers struggle with dealing with Carolyn Moore and spending time with Amanda Pace. Fans have also been debating the final choice being either Carolyn or Amanda. But as the season progressed, more women seemed to take Kurt's time.

Joe Millionaire stars Kurt and Amanda have had a strong connection since the movie night and the camping trip only strengthened that bond. Episode six also saw both of them spending quality time together in the vineyard without Carolyn.

This week's episode saw Amanda being insecure and uncertain about her relationship with Kurt. Furthermore, when Kurt chose Carolyn for the date, Amanda looked frustrated at Kurt picking Carolyn over the other girls in the house.

Joe Millionaire star Amanda is bothered by Kurt choosing Carolyn

The girls were expecting Kurt to choose Carolyn for the date on Joe Millionaire, but the decision only led to disappointment for the women who were not chosen by either men. Amanda was also upset that Kurt kept choosing Carolyn. She said:

"I definitely do have feelings for Kurt but its also like, he keeps picking Carolyn. He's usually doing things that in the real world, would put my walls up. I didn't think it would bother me, but I guess it does."

Amanda also felt that things may "go south" if Carolyn keeps pushing Kurt for too long, and he ends up sending Carolyn home.

The next morning on Joe Millionaire, the girls gathered around to ask Whitney for updates on how her date went with Kurt after using the gold coin. Seeing a positive response from Whitney, Amanda said:

"It's like, he had an amazing date with Carolyn, then you.. and I don't want to, like, get my feelings invested."

In a confessional, Amanda said that the process was not working well for her on Joe Millionaire so far.

"With Kurt, I feel like, in the process, I'm just another girl to him. Like, I feel like the man I'm supposed to be with is gonna, like meet me and be like, 'Wow' like, you know? Like, 'She's everything.' And right now, I'm kind of just like 'Look at me.'"

Amanda tells Kurt she wants to go home

When the men came to meet the women the next morning, Amanda confessed to Kurt that she was thinking of going home.

"Yeah just the whole process is not who I am, you know? It's not like even about last night. It's more like -- I genuinely do feel like I was gonna tell you everything..I like you, but I've come to like a dead end."

Amanda revealed in a confessional that she did not want to put all of her emotions into the process if she was going to be one of the girls Kurt would be dating. She told Kurt:

"I've really been questioning, like, myself and my values.. and it's just seeing you go out with Carolyn, then Whitney... I don't think, I wanna be like, another girl."

Amanda Pace @amandapaceee I didn't realize it would be this complicated... this boy has me hooked @sirkurt



I’ve always dreamed of being called jovia I didn’t realize it would be this complicated... this boy has me hooked @sirkurt I’ve always dreamed of being called jovia

Joe Millionaire star Kurt realized that Amanda was running away from her feelings and asked her to stay and think about it that night before coming to a decision. They both agreed that they would take the night to think about the matter and talk again the next morning.

During the elimination, Amanda stayed safe and while leaving, Kurt gave her the 'avocado' which was a code word between them to convey that they had feelings for each other.

Joe Millionaire airs every Thursday at 8.00 pm ET on Fox.

