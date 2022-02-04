Joe Millionaire Episode 6: 5 key highlights from tonight's show that left us excited for what's coming next

Fox's Joe Millionaire episode of "Pool Party Paradise" saw the men explore more connections with the other women in the house. With each passing episode, both men, Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee, are starting to feel the pressure. They are now on a journey to find the love of their lives and a potential partner that they could spend the rest of their lives with.

Both men on Joe Millionaire would like a woman who can appreciate them for who they are as a person and not look at how much money they have. This week, the men were asked to spend time with women they think they haven't had a chance to explore more things with. Martin the Butler had arranged for smaller group dates for them to bond.

Here are the 5 key highights of the recent episode of Joe Millionaire.

5 Key highlights from Joe Millionaire's Episode 6

1) Kurt is "waking on eggshells" around Carolyn

Joe Millionaire's new week begins with the women going to a pool party and meeting Kurt and Steven to spend some one-on-one time with them. But Kurt is skeptical of going to the pool party because of Carolyn. Kurt reveals during the episode that he feels like he is "walking on eggshells" around Carolyn.

Kurt also reveals that it is difficult for him to bond and form a connection with other women with Carolyn in the same picture. He takes Carolyn aside and they have a conversation. Carolyn says that she cannot wait for what happens with them after the show, and seems very confident that it will be her and Kurt in the end.

2) Breanna deals with her lack of self-confidence and overbearing insecurities

During the episode of Joe Millionaire, Steven feels that he has had a good connection with Breanna but her lack of confidence and her insecurities have become a major red flag for him to explore their connection going forward. Steven pulls Breanna aside for a one-on-one conversation.

Breanna tells him how bad she feels for having had a lot of drinks while they were out camping and apologizes for the same. Steven thinks that there is no need to apologize as he did have a lot of fun.

3) The Vineyard Dates

It's a brand new day and Martin the Butler reveals that the women have a vineyard date where they can spend some quality time with the men. Three women, Breanna, Jennie and Carolyn, are left behind as the men have already established a connection with them. The other six women leave for their date.

Annie thinks that it is good that Carolyn is not on the date so the women could completely focus on building their relationship with Kurt and Steven. Suzan also reveals that Kurt would have a better understanding of other women if his focus is not on Carolyn.

4) Jennie and the gold coin

Jennie has a gold coin given to her last week by Amanda, who was eliminated from the show. The gold coin allows the woman to have one hour of uninterrupted time with one of the men. Jennie struggles with the decision of whether or not to use the coin but with Carolyn's persuasion, she decides on using the coin to see Steven.

While at the vineyard date, Steven is finally able to have a conversation with Whitney but that gets interrupted when Jennie comes in with her gold coin. Steven is taken aback but spends time with Jennie only to realise that their romance is dying down.

5) Elimination - Golden Coin is cursed

natalie nunn @missnatalienunn #JoeMillionaire @495Prods I dunno Jennie , I think you made the wrong choice to use that coin . you shoulda just waited,,,,,, I dunno I have a feeling. what do yall think? @JoeMillFOX I dunno Jennie , I think you made the wrong choice to use that coin . you shoulda just waited,,,,,, I dunno I have a feeling. what do yall think? @JoeMillFOX #JoeMillionaire @495Prods https://t.co/ll3FeEpJsD

It is the night of elimination on Joe Millionaire and this time it will be one woman going home. It is a tough decision for the men but the men decide to let go of Jennie.

Kurt feels that Jennie very quickly migrated towards Steven and Steven feels that even though they had a great first date, the romance fizzled out eventually.

Steven McBee @steven_mcbee #JoeMillionaire Never an easy process, I wish we had a better answer but it was so cool to get to know an incredible woman like you @Jenniealexandr Never an easy process, I wish we had a better answer but it was so cool to get to know an incredible woman like you @Jenniealexandr #JoeMillionaire https://t.co/YxYa7If1LF

Jennie is extremely frustrated and leaves the Joe Millionaire house while the men have a talk with Breanna. Steven tells Breanna that he would still like to explore their connection and wants her to let loose and work on building her confidence back.

The preview for Joe Millionaire promises the viewers a lot of drama and emotion delivered on a plate. The show airs every Thursday at 8.00 PM ET on Fox.

