Kurt Sowers gets dumped twice in a shocking twist on 'Joe Millionaire'

On Joe Millionaire Episode 10, the tables turned and gave power to the women to choose who they would like to spend time with. While some had clear answers when choosing between Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee, the others were uncertain.

In a shocking twist, two of the women broke up with Kurt Sowers. Calah Jackson and Whitney Young chose both men to go on dates with and ended up deciding to go for Steven. The episode was one full of twists and turns as the construction company CEO was dumped twice within the same day.

After Whitney dumped him, Kurt decided to call his brother, Steven, giving him an update on what went down. He said:

"Second time in one day, I get friend zoned. I mean, you know we both have expressed how much we both enjoy each other though, and we definitely met for a reason, you know?"

At the same time, Steven also did not see a long-term future with Whitney and broke up with her citing different lifestyles.

Joe Millionaire star Kurt Sowers gets "friend zoned" twice

It was a rough night for Joe Millionaire star Kurt Sowers as two women broke up with him on the same day. He took Calah on a picnic and Whitney for a night of stargazing but ended up being "friend zoned" by both, as they had a stronger connection with Steven.

Calah was really confident about her bond with Steven but wasn't sure of her feelings for Kurt. In a confessional, she said:

"I feel so strongly about Steven, especially after our date last night, because it's confusing because Kurt and I have hit it off. So I just need to be upfront about how I'm feeling."

Joe Millionaire star Kurt confessed that Calah was on both the men's "top list," and that he really liked her. Upon asking his date where she stood, he discovered that she had much stronger feelings for Steven.

Calah admitted that Kurt wasn't the one for her and did not want to waste his time. She said:

"After last night, I feel very strongly about Steven. And I think that, like, we really do have, like a good strong connection. I think that you have, like, really strong connections with some of the other girls in the house. I think that you will find what you want out of this too."

During Kurt's late night portion of the date with Whitney, he had another shock coming when she revealed that her focus was on her connection with Steven. She said:

"I feel like, you're just like, very disconnected. And you know, he gave me, all, like, the attention and reassurance and everything that, like, I need and that, like, I'm like, looking for.. so I'm gonna put my energy and my focus on Steven, 'cause that's like kinda where I'm at too."

The two women, however, decided to be good friends with Kurt Sowers while they focus more on their connection with Steven.

As the men near decision day on Joe Millionaire, it gets tougher for them to make a choice. Now, with just four women left, the final decision will be made in the upcoming episode when they select their partner, reveal who the millionaire is, and find out if love outweighs their bank accounts.

Joe Millionaire airs next Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on Fox.

Edited by Siddharth Satish