"Good thinking, Whitney": Fans applaud Whitney Young's decision to use the gold coin on 'Joe Millionaire'

Fox's Joe Millionaire episode seven saw the gold coin redeeming its value. The gold coin on the show was considered "cursed" after the past two contestants, Andrea and Jennie, were eliminated from the show after they used their gold coin.

While Andrea on Joe Millionaire could not use the gold coin at all, she passed it on to Jennie to use according to the rules of the show. Jennie's poor decision to crash the date using the gold coin resulted in her getting eliminated from the show as well.

However, it seemed like the curse was finally lifted after Whitney Young used the gold coin. Whitney used the coin just in time to build a connection with Kurt Sowers. Fans applauded her decision to use the gold coin wisely. One fan tweeted:

'Joe Millionaire' star Whitney Young makes a smart move

In Episode 7 of Joe Millionaire, the men compete to take their choice of women on a date. The king who wins takes his woman on a fairy-tale date and the "dethroned" king takes his woman to a "humble version" of the date.

The women in the house were feeling a bit low after Kurt won the game and chose Carolyn to go on the date with. Whitney was annoyed at Carolyn's behavior before the men chose their dates. She said:

"Carolyn is honestly kind of annoying. She is getting ready like she is going on the date. No one knows who he is actually going to pick."

Amanda confessed that she believed things may not work out well for Carolyn:

"Things may go down south, honestly. If she's too hard on him, he may be like, 'Screw this.'"

Whitney took the opportunity to ask the girls if she should use her coin to which the girls agreed. Whitney revealed in a confessional that it was not an easy decision.

"This coin has been causing me a lot of stress. I just want to get rid of the coin at this point. Jennie used her coin and it backfired on her so that's something I am a little bit worried about."

She also felt that it was high time she used her coin because "tomorrow's not promised."

"Since Kurt and Carolyn had the one-on-one date, I wanted to show him that I'm still, like, interested and I still want to like, pursue this. So I have decided to use my coin tonight on Kurt."

Fans support Whitney's decision to use the coin

Fans of Joe Millionaire applauded Whitney's decision to use the coin on Kurt after Kurt and Steven finished their one-on-one dates.

#Bussin 🅱️🔥 OUT 2/11 @Li_DreDay 🏽 im proud of Whitney she went after what she wanted and her and kirk have greatt chemistry ⚛️ #JoeMillionaire #Fox Yess🏽 im proud of Whitney she went after what she wanted and her and kirk have greatt chemistry ⚛️ @JoeMillFOX Yess 🙌🏽 im proud of Whitney she went after what she wanted and her and kirk have greatt chemistry ⚛️ @JoeMillFOX #JoeMillionaire #Fox 💯

The other women also helped Whitney prepare for her date with Kurt. Fans loved seeing this and cheered for the other women as well:

Katie @Quella_Irene twitter.com/mlovin1/status… Meredith @Mlovin1 Obsessed with the girl gangs and support on this show! #JoeMillionaire Obsessed with the girl gangs and support on this show! #JoeMillionaire https://t.co/Wv76SSVPDz The way Amanda was excited for Whitney, supported her, and helped set up the date..all while having her own feelings for the same man, that’s the girl I want by my side. Can we have a sling off of these 4 living together? #joemillionaire The way Amanda was excited for Whitney, supported her, and helped set up the date..all while having her own feelings for the same man, that’s the girl I want by my side. Can we have a sling off of these 4 living together? #joemillionaire twitter.com/mlovin1/status…

Taylor Wright @LilBitSouth women empowerment! You go girlssss That’s really cool the girls helped Whitney set up her datewomen empowerment! You go girlssss #JoeMillionaire That’s really cool the girls helped Whitney set up her date❤️ women empowerment! You go girlssss #JoeMillionaire

Kurt spent time with Whitney after his date with Carolyn. It appears that Whitney would still like to pursue both men and see who she builds a stronger connection with.

Joe Millionaire Season 2 airs every Thursday at 8.00 pm ET on Fox.

