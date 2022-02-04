"Curse of the gold coin": Fans react as Jennie gets eliminated after using the gold coin on Joe Millionaire

In the latest episode of Joe Millionaire, Jennie, who had used the gold coin to crash the vineyard date, was eliminated from the show.

Last week on Fox's Joe Millionaire, the men, Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee eliminated three women, one of whom had a gold coin. A woman with a gold coin would have an uninterrupted one-hour date with the man of their choice.

Joe Millionaire star Amanda, who had the gold coin last week and was unable to form a connection with the men, was eliminated from the show. According to the official rules of the show, if the woman who has a gold coin gets eliminated, she can pass it on to whoever she sees fit. Amanda passed on her gold coin to Jennie.

Fans fell in love with the friendship between Amanda and Jennie and also for the show in general. But after this week's episode, it looks like the gold coin was cursed after all. One fan tweeted:

Joe Millionaire star Jennie uses the gold coin to spend time with Steven, ends up getting eliminated

Martin the Butler arranged a vineyard date for the women on the show. The men preferred having smaller groups for dates so that they could focus on women they wanted to get to know better and wanted to build a connection with.

Three women were left at the house for a vineyard date on Joe Millionaire because the men felt that they had already built a connection with them. During the vineyard date, the rest of the women split into two groups with Kurt and Steven leading one each.

Jennie Alexandra @Jenniealexandr #JoeMillionaire I need to be vulnerable and put everything out there. So here I go!! Wish me luck I need to be vulnerable and put everything out there. So here I go!! Wish me luck🍀 #JoeMillionaire

While the men bonded over their connections on the date, back at the house, Jennie struggled to make a choice whether to use the gold coin or not. Carolyn encouraged Jennie to use the gold coin to meet Steven. Jennie ended up using the gold coin and crashing the vineyard date.

Jennie Alexandra @Jenniealexandr 🏼‍♀️ Heyyyy @steven_mcbee I never wanted you to make a decision. I love and respect that you’re getting to know everyone. But I need a little attention too every now and then to know you’re interested🏼‍♀️ #JoeMillionaire Heyyyy @steven_mcbee I never wanted you to make a decision. I love and respect that you’re getting to know everyone. But I need a little attention too every now and then to know you’re interested🙋🏼‍♀️ #JoeMillionaire

Steven was taken aback by her presence on the date as he tried to build his connection with Whitney. Although Steven agreed to spend time with Jennie, he realized that there was no romance between them.

Fans think using the gold coin was a bad move

Fans took to social media to voice out their opinions on Jennie's choice. Some felt that she should have not used the coin, while others felt that the conversation could have been better.

Lydia @lydialovestv #JoeMillionaire Good for Jennie. I would 100% be too scared to play the gold coin. You’d never see me interrupting dates Good for Jennie. I would 100% be too scared to play the gold coin. You’d never see me interrupting dates 😅 #JoeMillionaire

Reliant Scimitar @ScimitarReliant This gold coin wine date steal could totally blow up in Jennie's face and there's no way that didn't occur to Carolyn when she encouraged her to go for it. #JoeMillionaire This gold coin wine date steal could totally blow up in Jennie's face and there's no way that didn't occur to Carolyn when she encouraged her to go for it. #JoeMillionaire

D'Andra Simmons @dandrasimmons @JoeMillFOX @FOXTV #JoeMillionaire Ugh… @Jenniealexandr should’ve used her gold coin to get to know @steven_mcbee better and not to hone in on her points of what she wants out of a relationship! You should have focused more on HIM! Ugh… @Jenniealexandr should’ve used her gold coin to get to know @steven_mcbee better and not to hone in on her points of what she wants out of a relationship! You should have focused more on HIM! 😬 @JoeMillFOX @FOXTV #JoeMillionaire

Jennie ended up getting eliminated from Joe Millionaire and left the house. Steven revealed that even though their first date was great, the romance eventually fizzled out.

Fans root for Jennie, sad over her elimination but wish her the best

Fans were disappointed with Jennie leaving the show. However, fans are rooting for her to find the love of her life and wish her all the best.

jean @giselleglows #JoeMillionaire Jennie deserves all the love Jennie deserves all the love 😭 #JoeMillionaire

Also Read Article Continues below

With very few women left on the show, the competition is bound to get even more serious and fans are all in for the same. With stronger connections being formed on the show, Joe Millionaire will air its next episode on Thursday at 8.00 PM on Fox.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan