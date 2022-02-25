Will Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee be able to crack the "Calah Code" on Joe Millionaire?

It was time for the women of Joe Millionaire to meet Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee's families. As they geared up for their visit, the one prevailing thought on everyone's minds was finding out who the millionaire was. It was easier for the ones that had established a connection with one of the men, but for others like Calah Jackson who were still indecisive, this was a game changer.

While preparing to visit both families, Calah said in a confessional:

"Meeting their parents and going to their hometown might give more indication on who would be the millionaire. I need clarity on both, so I'm really, really hoping that this trip helps."

Kurt and Steven both had a liking for Calah, but none of them have ever been able to break the "Calah code" on Joe Millionaire.

The women left for Charlotte, North Carolina, to meet Kurt and his family, before proceeding to Gallatin, Missouri to meet Steven's. The men had to be careful not to give away their secrets of who is a millionaire and who isn't. While Joe Millionaire fans knew, the women continued to guess throughout the episode.

Joe Millionaire star Calah opens up to Kurt and Steven's families

While at Kurt's construction site, Calah revealed that she had some knowledge of the construction business, as she works for an architecture company. She kept asking questions about the project, which surprised Sowers. He said:

"This is a standout moment for Calah. Its so funny and cute, that I thought to myself, 'Oh wow, who is this?'"

Calah opened up to Kurt's mom, Colleen, and talked about animal rescue and adoptions. While the latter ran a dog rescue, the Joe Millionaire star revealed that she volunteers at an animal shelter every month and fosters dogs as well. She also saw herself fitting into his family but couldn't decide how rich it was.

Joe Millionaire star Kurt, surprised by Calah's receptiveness towards his family, said in a confessional:

"I think my mom might have cracked the curious case of Calah Jackson...I have not been able to get anything out of Calah and then as soon as she sits down with my mom, they're talking the night away...And I really loved it."

The star emerged as one of the family's favorites, with everyone taking a liking to her personality. Kurt felt that she "came out of left field" while bonding with his mother. Colleen found a lot of similarities between her son and Calah, and told him that in order to get to know her better, he needed to be more open and vulnerable with her.

Calah confessed that she had a good connection with Steven but will take a call after meeting his family. She had a conversation with his mother Kristi where the latter revealed Steven's decision to settle down after a few years.

Calah felt comfortable around Steven and his family, and opened up about his father in a confessional where shes said:

"I really love Steven's dad, his family, like, really, really reminds me of my family back in Texas. You can tell, like he really prides himself on how he raised Steven. You know, it does make me want to open up in general and I just feel so comfortable here, it just feels natural."

Meeting the families signaled the first step for the men to make some tough decisions ahead in Joe Millionaire. Although nobody was eliminated from this episode, the women now have to decide who they would like to spend time with in the manor.

Joe Millionaire season 2 airs every Thursday at 8.00 PM on Fox.

