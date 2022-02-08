Carrie Bradshaw’s And Just Like That Valentino dress: All about the gown that saw a 1000% spike in searches

There are only two things that scream fashion and fancy: Valentino dress and Sarah Jessica Parker's portrayal of Carrie Bradshaw. When these two things are brought together, the result is supposed to go viral.

This is exactly what happened when Carrie Bradshaw wore a Valentino dress in the finale for And Just Like That.

The impact of Sarah Jessica Parker is so big on the fashion industry that after the finale for And Just Like That, searches for Valentino Dress skyrocketed with an increase of 1085% according to 'Love the Sales,' a fashion e-commerce aggregator.

Carrie Bradshaw's 'And Just Like That' Valentino dress

The searches were related to the finale's major fashion moment, where Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) wore an oversized Valentino gown in Paris atop the Pont des Art bridge, before spreading her late husband's ashes. This is the same bridge where Mr. Big first confessed his love for Carrie in S*x and the City.

According to Love the Sales, an e-commerce aggregator for fashion, searches for "Valentino" dresses saw an increase of 1085% after the finale of And Just Like That.

That is not all, searches for "Long Orange Dress" also increased by 195%.The character accessorized this dress with fushia gloves which also led to an increase in searches for "Pink Gloves" by 273%. Here's what the iconic fashion star can do for shoppers.

She also accessorized her outfit with an 'Eiffel Tower' kitschy Timmy Woods clutch.The dress was taken from Valentino, which originally debuted in the spring 2019 couture collection. The Coral Taffeta Gown was styled with pink leather opera gloves, which debuted in the 2021 Spring/Summer Haute Couture collection.

Fans react to the Valentino Dress

Marco @donnrico Carrie Bradshaw in a Valentino dress in Paris for #AndJustLikeThat finale is one of the perfect ending. I miss Samantha so much! Carrie Bradshaw in a Valentino dress in Paris for #AndJustLikeThat finale is one of the perfect ending. I miss Samantha so much!

Jee @jeeslou and just like that, carrie bradshaw and just like that, carrie bradshaw ✨ https://t.co/flmXrdicrk

Korie 🐝 @KorieBukovelo Ok but seriously, what's a girl got to do to get that Eiffel Tower handbag @SJP had on the #AndJustLikeThat finale?! Ok but seriously, what's a girl got to do to get that Eiffel Tower handbag @SJP had on the #AndJustLikeThat finale?! 🇫🇷😍👜

Fans were absolutely thrilled to see Sarah Jessica Parker in this final episode, and what they loved even more was Carrie Bradshaw in this Valentino gown. This might be why the searches skyrocketed by more than 1000%.

What got fans even more excited than the dress was the possibility of a second season for And Just Like That. Many thought this to be a perfect ending to season 1, and a great beginning for the next one.

What are your views upon this season finale and the gorgeous Coral gown donned by Sarah Jessica Parker?

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul