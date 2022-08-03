Cars On The Road on Disney+: Release date, trailer and everything we know about the Pixar series

After three films and two animated series, Disney is back with a new Cars spin-off, Cars On The Road, produced by Pixar for Disney+. The anthropomorphic talking cars Lightning McQueen and Mater will hit the road again on September 8, 2022 in a nine-part animated series.

Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy will be reprising their voice roles as McQueen and Mater respectively. The cast of Cars On The Road will also feature Bonnie Hunt as Sally Carrera, Cheech Marin as Ramone, Lloyd Sherr as Fillmore, and Quinta Brunson as Ivy.

The upcoming Cars spin-off is written by Steve Purcell and produced by Mark Sondheimer. Here's everything we know about the Pixar series.

When and where to watch Cars On The Road?

As announced by Disney, Cars On The Road will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Disney+ Day, which is September 8, 2022. The animated series will consist of nine new episodes featuring the adventures of Lightning McQueen and Mater.

As part of the celebration, the streamer will premiere new content from its marquee brands like Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, Disney, and National Geographic. It will also host special experiences for fans and subscribers.

Disney+ usually drops new content at 3 am ET/ 12 am PT so viewers can catch the Pixar series after that. Since the show was created exclusively for Disney+, the series won't be available on any other streaming platforms like HBO, Netflix, etc.

The series succeeds three Cars films and two previous animated series, Cars Toons – Mater's Tall Tales (2008-2012) and Tales from Radiator Springs (2013-14). The spin-off is directed by Steve Purcell (Eps 1, 2, 8), Bobby Podesta (Eps 5, 6, 9) and Brian Fee (Eps 3, 4, 7) while Jake Monaco has composed the score for all nine episodes.

Cars On The Road: Trailer and what to expect

The trailer for the spin-off, which is a little over two minutes long, offered a first-look at Lightning McQueen and Mater embarking on yet another adventure.

In addition to Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy voicing McQueen and Mater, other characters from the Cars franchise can also be spotted in the series. Cars On The Road will mark the first full-length television series for the franchise.

The series will follow anthropomorphic cars McQueen and Mater on an epic cross-country road trip across the United States as they journey eastwards to attend Mater's sister's wedding. Different episodes will feature different scenarios and challenges for the two cars. For instance, being chased by dinosaur-like cars.

In a statement, director Steve Purcell said, "The series is a romp across the country with Lightning McQueen and Mater. Like any real road trip, every day is a new mini-adventure with unexpected twists and turns."

The series will feature new locations with new characters, in addition to the already established characters from the franchise. Reportedly, characters from Cars spin-off films Planes (2013) and Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014) will also appear in the new spin-off series.

Cars On The Road will premiere on Disney+ on September 8, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far