Peacock's upcoming true crime docuseries, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, is expected to drop on the platform on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The series delves deep into the trial and allegations against Casey Anthony, who was accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony.

Casey was ultimately found not guilty in 2011. The docuseries is directed by Alexandra Dean, with Tamra Simmons, Ebony Porter-Ike, Laura Michalchyshyn, and Sam Sniderman as executive producers.

Peacock's Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies presents Casey's side of the story

On November 15, 2022, Peacock released the official trailer for Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, which opens with an audio clip of a woman calling 911 to report that her daughter has been missing for the last 31 days. A picture of Caylee Anthony in a newspaper is then shown.

The trailer subsequently shows a clip from Casey Anthony's trial, wherein she's found not guilty. She is then shown speaking to the director in her ''first on-camera interview.''

Overall, the trailer builds anticipation and maintains a gripping tone without being sensationalistic. Along with the trailer, Peacock also shared the series' official synopsis on their YouTube channel, which states:

“Considered one of the first “trials of the century” that polarized conversation in living rooms across America, the Casey Anthony case is one that still leaves more questions than answers. There have been several movies and documentaries made to fill in the gaps, and yet, the woman at the center of it all remains the biggest mystery.”

The synopsis further reads,

“Throughout the exclusive three-part documentary series, Casey Anthony finally tells her side of the story and addresses the public that has made so many assumptions for the past 13 years.”

Based on the synopsis and trailer of Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, viewers can expect to get an entirely different picture of the whole case as Caylee's mother sets out to present the story from her side. Casey answers a number of questions put forward to her as she describes in detail what happened to her daughter on that fateful day 14 years ago.

Back in 2008, Casey's mother, Cindy, called 911 and reported that her granddaughter, Caylee, had been missing for 31 days. Casey was arrested in late 2008 and subsequently charged with first-degree murder. Police reportedly found Caylee's body in December 2008. In the ensuing trial, Casey was found not guilty by the jury in 2011.

Director Alexandra Dean described Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies as "a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence."

Dean also reportedly mentioned that the upcoming series will "surprise many" and that it will allow viewers to see the entire case and Casey in a "new light." Alexandra Dean is a prominent film producer whose credits include Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story, This is Paris, and Secrets of Playboy, to name a few.

The new true crime documentary, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, will air on Peacock on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes