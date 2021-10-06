Cashawn Cookie Sims missing: Family pleads for help in finding fitness trainer

Fitness trainer Cashawn Cookie Sims has reportedly gone missing and her family is pleading for answers. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who is handling the investigation, the social media influencer was last seen on September 8 in the 2100 block of Broach Avenue in Duarte, California.

Police authorities described the fitness vlogger as a 5-foot-1 black woman with brown eyes and shoulder-length hair. They added that the phrase “It’s found in the soul” was tattooed on her left collarbone along with “Earth” inked on her left arm.

Who is Cashawn Cookie Sims?

The 30-year-old social media personality runs a YouTube channel titled Body By Cookie. Sims often uploads videos of meal ideas along with gym and home-friendly workouts. Her latest video dates back to September 12 where she spoke in detail about being a victim of domestic violence. The last time she posted on Instagram was in July.

In hopes of finding Cashawn Cookie Sims, her sister Ca’rynn “Cee” Sims mentioned that the influencer had a tattoo of an elephant along with the phrase “As sisters we stand together”. The definition of 'serenity' is also inked on the missing Sims.

Speaking of her sister going missing, Ca’rynn took to Instagram:

"Please be on the look out for finding my sister to ensure that she's okay and safe. She has abandoned her home, her dog and seemingly her phone which is unlike her. Our extended family (my grandad, aunts and cousins) cannot reach her alike with my middle sister, mom and dad."

She added that there has been no indication of where Cashawn Cookie Sims ran off to since she left home. Ca’rynn continued:

"I never thought there'd come a day of me posting a missing flyer for my sister. We want her covered in prayers, God's grace and to know that she is whole, well and alive."

Cashawn Cookie Sims' other sister Chris’tol took to Instagram as well, writing about her sister that she is “a very independent person and enjoys her solitude,” but her family has grown concerned after they endlessly tried to call her but remained unsuccessful in reaching her.

Chris'tol added that she does not live with Cashawn Cookie Sims and does not have "day-to-day access to her." She ended her caption by mentioning that she hopes that her sister is okay and that they will “exhaust every option” in search of her.

