Casio G-SHOCK MRGB5000R-1 cobarian Bazel Watch: Everything we know so far

Casio has launched an advanced watch from its G-SHOCK line, catering to the preferences of modern horologists. The Japanese watch brand is renowned for innovation, and with the introduction of the MRGB5000R-1 lineup in 2024, it continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation.

The Cobarian Bezel watch boasts a square model infused with titanium and COBARIAN. It features a brick pattern, offering a homage to the classic DW-5000C-1B model. The watch accentuates the black hue with many other features while its practical flair entices watch enthusiasts.

The watch is available at the store with a price tag of $3100.

More details on Casio G-SHOCK MRGB5000R-1 Cobarian Bazel Watch

The Japanese company Casio now boasts a vast collection of watches. However, the “Square” was initially launched when introduced to the world in 1983.

The prices of the Square models range from the least expensive to the most expensive among Casio’s G-SHOCK watches. But, as per the saying, the latest blastoff is about to take place in 2024, which is also a modified version of DW5000C-1B, with a gold-accented version that seats at the grand level in the entire record of the vast G-SHOCK scale.

The brand introduced the watch by writing,

"Introducing the MRG-B5000, based on the first-ever G-SHOCK and crafted with state-of-the-art metals and meticulous finishes that are the hallmark of the MR-G flagship line. A study in metal craftsmanship, this breakthrough timepiece features case and bezel components made with the super-hard titanium alloy, Ti64. The bezel top is fashioned from COBARION, an alloy that is four times harder than pure titanium and a brilliant gleam comparable to platinum."

It further continues,

"The bezel alone consists of 25 different components, each individually polished for a stunning detailed texture. The Multi-Guard Structure incorporates flat springs and silicone buffers to ensure outstanding shock absorption for this multi-component bezel, protecting the dedicated MR-G module with a gold-plated retainer plate for the circuit board."

The first-ever G-SHOCK MRGB5000R-1 is crafted with cutting-edge metals of the contemporary period and is thoroughly manufactured. Dissimilar to the other Square models from 2022, this new Casio watch is paired with an enduring black strap, which is as soft as cotton and contains titanium to fortify the connection points, which secure the overall structure with its case.

The exterior outlook of the watch is Black Plated and diamond-like coating with Sapphire Crystal glass and has been through anti-reflecting treatment. The compatible band size will be 145-215mm. The function of the watch is the real talk of the town, and it will offer a marvel of metal quality. Furthermore, it is replenished with radio-control calibration and can easily be paired with any Smart appliance.

The watch's Bezel comprises 25 distinct elements and not one single piece, and the top part is formed of COBARIAN, an alloy that is four times more solid than titanium and is more shiny than platinum.

It is a developed structure with multi-protection to support the bezel module. While the side buttons are gold plated, the watch's exterior is wholly coated with Black DLC. The contrast of these two colors imposes the uniqueness of the new G-SHOCK and makes it look more magnificent.

The watch is available at the Casio store, and one can purchase it for $3100.