Casio G-SHOCK watches are the Japanese electronics company's flagship products. The G-SHOCK came to be due to Kikuo Ibe's quest to produce an indestructible timepiece.

Casio G-SHOCK watches are designed to survive extreme conditions. Possessing a ten-year battery life, a ten-bar water resistance, and enduring a ten-meter free fall, the G-SHOCK shook the watch industry and became a coveted timepiece by many watch enthusiasts.

The G-SHOCK has gained even more impressive features since its creation. It continues to stand as proof of Casio's commitment to innovation and durability; its robust design and bold features have transcended its functional roots and become a contemporary icon.

7 Best Casio G-SHOCK watches to avail in 2024

Below is a carefully created list of the 7 best Casio G-SHOCK watches to avail in 2024.

G-SHOCK League of Legends

G-SHOCK x Beautiful People GM-S110BP-5A

G-SHOCK Master of G-land Mudmaster

G-SHOCK Original Charles Darwin

G-SHOCK Euphoria GA-100EU-8A2

G-SHOCK Seasonal Collection GA-2100WS-7A

G-SHOCK x Rich Brian GA-2100RB-3A

1. G-SHOCK League of Legends

The G-SHOCK League of Legends (Image via Casio)

This wristwatch is the brainchild of a collaboration between G-SHOCK and the hit online game League of Legends. The watch incorporates the popular League of Legends champion, Jinx, into its design.

The watch comes in a boldly printed splash of vivid colors- yellow, pink, pastel blue, white, and black- the bezel and band bring to mind the wild character and her signature weapon, the rocket.

The watch is sold for $179.95 on eBay.

2. G-SHOCK x Beautiful People GM-S110BP-5A

The G-SHOCK x Beautiful People GM-S110BP-5A (Image via Casio)

Collaboration with Beautiful People produced this G-SHOCK silhouette. The dial has a multilayered arrangement of detailed components; each finished in a different shade of brown. Its metal bezel is ion-plated in a yellow-gold color, and the strap comes in a deep shade of brown. The Beautiful People logo is featured on the strap, case back, and dial.

This women's watch is sold for $409 on eBay.

3. G-SHOCK Master of G-land Mudmaster

The G-SHOCK Mmaster of G-land Mudmaster (Image via Casio)

The watch features a rugged and sturdy design. It is an analog-digital combination watch that promises durability with a robust exterior. The watch features a metal-carbon fiber reinforced case, a triple sensor, double LED lights, and a sapphire crystal for readability. It is dressed in an all-black colorway.

It is also solar-powered and radio-controlled, sold for $799.99 on Amazon.

4. G-SHOCK Original Charles Darwin

The G-SHOCK Original Charles Darwin (Image via Casio)

This watch is the brainchild of the Charles Darwin Foundation and Casio collaboration. It celebrates the Foundation's commitment to the Galapagos Islands.

The printed watch glass, dial design, and band loop pay homage to the tortoise that lives on the Island; the watch features a case and band made of bio-based resins and a case back engraved with the Charles Darwin Foundation logo and name in Spanish.

The watch comes in bright yellow and is sold for $148 on Chrono24.

5. G-SHOCK Euphoria GA-100EU-8A2

The G-SHOCK Euphoria GA-100EU-8A2 (Image via Casio)

Just like the product name implies, the Casio G-SHOCK watch is dressed in a vibrant blue color, accented by soft pastels around the watch's face. The watch features a bezel in silver with a metallic coating and an LCD in a mirror finish blended to create bright visuals.

The watch is shock-resistant, easy to see in the dark, suitable for both men and women and sells for $138.29 on Amazon.

6. G-SHOCK Seasonal Collection GA-2100WS-7A

The G-SHOCK Seasonal Collection GA-2100WS-7A (Image via Casio)

This Casio G-SHOCK watch model is from the seasonal collection 2023, and it features a dial in metallic blue color, a font design on the dial, and a case back engraved with a seasonal collection pair rope design.

The watch has hundred-meter water resistance and is sold for $99 in the brand's official store.

7. G-SHOCK x Rich Brian GA-2100RB-3A

The G-SHOCK x Rich Brian GA-2100RB-3A (Image via Casio)

This Casio G-SHOCK watch is a product of collaboration between Rich Brian, a notable singer who made his debut in 2018, and the Japanese electronics company. The watch design is inspired by a guitar that Brian fell in love with in his childhood. It comes in a sea green color with pink accents, and the case back features Rich Brian's signature.

The watch sells for $180.36 on eBay.

These Casio G-SHOCK watches embody the Japanese brand's technological prowess.