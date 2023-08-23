Cassandro on Prime Video: Release date, trailer, plot, and more details explored

Prime Video will release a new biographical drama film, Cassandro, on Friday, September 22, 2023. Amazon Studios plans for a limited release on September 15, 2023. The film will showcase the exploits of a gay professional wrestler, Saúl Armendáriz. Set in the 1980s, it will give the viewers an idea of what it felt like to be a homosexual sports entertainer in that era.

Gael García Bernal plays the titular role of Cassandro, while Roberta Colindrez stars as Sabrina, Perla De La Rosa as Yocasta, Joaquín Cosío as Lorenzo, Raúl Castillo as Gerardo/El Comandante and Bad Bunny as Felipe. Legendary Mexican wrestler El Hijo del Santo makes a brief appearance as himself.

Cassandro follows the life of a famous exótico

Cassandro, set in the 1980s, captures the story of homosexual professional wrestler Saúl Armendáriz.

Saúl Armendáriz, who lives in El Paso, Texas, regularly crosses borders and travels to Ciudad Juárez in Mexico to participate in lucha libre wrestling matches. He competes under the name of El Topo but never emerges successful among his peers. However, things change after he meets his new trainer, Sabrina.

Sabrina advised him to adopt a flamboyant new avatar called Cassandro. In lucha libre, some wrestlers fought in drag, called exótico. Sabrina suggested he become one of them, completely turning around his life.

Saúl Armendáriz began leading a fresh new identity and became more and more successful and popular. Saúl's love interest in the film is Felipe, played by Puerto Rican rapper, singer, actor, songwriter, record producer, and pro wrestler Bad Bunny.

Saul and Felipe apparently even share a kiss. In a recent interview with Time, Bad Bunny got candid about working on the film and even having his first on-screen kiss with a man.

He said,

"It was cabrón [bad*ss]. My first kiss for a movie, and it was with a man. That’s the penalty I get for being with so many women during my life."

He continued,

"If you’re acting, you’re being someone you’re not. That’s the fun part. So when they asked me for that, I said, ‘Yes, I’m here for whatever you want.’ I think it was very cool; I didn’t feel uncomfortable. It’s part of acting. It’s part of what I’m doing."

More information on the upcoming biopic

The official synopsis on Prime Video press reads,

"Saúl Armendáriz, a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso, rises to international stardom after he creates the character Cassandro, the “Liberace of Lucha Libre.” In the process, he upends not just the macho wrestling world, but also his own life. Based on a true story. Directed by Academy Award winner® Roger Ross Williams."

The film is directed by Roger Ross Williams and written by him and David Teague. Its official producers are Gerardo Gatica, Todd Black, David Bloomfield, Ted Hope, and Julie Goldman. With a runtime of just 99 minutes, Matias Penachino helms the cinematography. Its editors are Yibran Asuad, Affonso Gonçalves and Sabine Hoffman.

Cassandro will be released on Prime Video on Friday, September 22, 2023