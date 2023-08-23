Cassandro on Prime Video: Trailer, release date, plot, and more 

Cassandro is a highly anticipated biographical drama set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this September. The film which had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2023, will be available to a wider audience when it releases on the streaming platform of Amazon this September.

The film is a biopic about the Lucha Libre wrestler Saúl Armendáriz who used to live in El Paso, Texas. The story revolves around how Saúl met his new trainer Sabrina who urged him to participate in wrestling as an exótico (wrestlers who also used to perform drag). The story chronicles the rise of this new identity of Cassandro and the rising as part of the identity.

It is widely agreed that Mexican actor Gael García Bernal steals the show with a captivating and endearing performance. The biopic will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video on September 22, 2023.

Cassandro on Amazon Prime Video - Release Date

The Amazon Studios production will first get an exclusive run in select US movie theaters starting September 15, 2023. The film will be available to stream worldwide on Prime Video on September 22, 2023.

There has been no official release timing for the film but it can be expected that the film will premiere around 8 pm ET in the US. Viewers from other parts of the world can expect the following timing for the release of this film on Amazon:

United Kingdom: 12 am GMT

Canada: 9:30 pm NT

Australia: 10 am AEST

India: 5:30 am IST

Korea: 9 am KST

Japan: 9 am JST

Phillippines: 8 am PHT

Cassandro on Amazon Prime - The story of a queer Lucha Libre wrestler

The upcoming Roger Ross Williams-directed biographical film, sees Gael García Bernal play the gay wrestler Saul Armendáriz (aka Cassandro). He becomes well-known and achieves great fame through his in-ring character Cassandro.

The exótico figure, often known as "Liberace of Lucha Libre," subverted the macho norms of professional wrestling, and that is exactly what the upcoming Amazon Prime film is set to explore. The director has previously chronicled the wrestler's story in his 2016 documentary short The Man Without a Mask.

The official synopsis for the upcoming film reads:

"Saúl Armendáriz, a homosexual amateur wrestler from El Paso, Texas, rises to international stardom when he creates the character Cassandro, the "Liberace of Lucha Libre." He upends not just the macho wrestling world, but also his own life."

The film reportedly contrasts the jubilant exaltation of Arbendáriz's singular progress as a trailblazer wrestler although he did not necessarily set out to be one. The film will also showcase the clear, still-present racism that gave his trajectory its original significance and ground-breaking nature.

In an interview with IndieWire here is what director Roger Ross-Williams had to say:

"I was like, ‘Wait a minute!’ He gained their respect because of his skill and talent. Here was this proud, openly gay man and nobody saw it as an issue. How did he get to this place, in this culture, to break through like that? I started crying.”

The film features Gael García Bernal as Saúl Armendáriz. It also stars Roberta Colindrez as Sabrina and the famous singer Bad Bunny as Felipe. Perla De La Rosa, Joaquín Cosío, and Raúl Castillo also star in the film among others.

Stay tuned for the release of Cassandro on Amazon Prime on September 22, 2023.