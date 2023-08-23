Cassandro trailer breakdown: Three key takeaways 

Cassandro is a highly anticipated film from Amazon Studios premiering on Amazon Prime Video this September. The film had its first screening at the Sundance Film Festival and garnered many positive reviews.

The movie is a biography of former El Paso, Texas, resident and lucha libre wrestler Saúl Armendáriz. The plot centers on Saúl's encounter with Sabrina, his new trainer, who encouraged him to compete in wrestling as an exótico (exóticos were wrestlers who also used to perform drag). The narrative traces Cassandro's emergence into this new persona and his ascent.

The official synopsis for the upcoming film reads:

"Saúl Armendáriz, a homosexual amateur wrestler from El Paso, Texas, rises to international stardom when he creates the character Cassandro, the "Liberace of Lucha Libre." He upends not just the macho wrestling world, but also his own life."

Prime Video released the movie trailer on August 22, 2023, and provided an exclusive sneak peek into the movie. The action-packed trailer sets the premise for the biopic. It will also have a limited theatre release on September 15, 2023.

Cassandro trailer provides a glimpse into the extravagant world of lucha libre

1) Gael García Bernal is a perfect fit for the role of Saúl Armendáriz

Gael Garcia Bernal dons the lucha libre wrestling mask and gets into the role of Saúl Armendáriz in the movie. From the looks of the trailer, he has amazingly pulled off the intricacies of the character of Saúl and his wrestling alter ego. He is very at ease in the role and looks the part.

The Mexican actor has received critical acclaim for his roles in movies and series like The Motorcycle Diaries and Mozart in the Jungle. The scenes in the trailer featuring Bernal give a solid impression that does justice to the character with a wide range of emotions on display while donning the charismatic look of a lucha libre wrestler. Critics of the film from the Sundance Film Festival screening of the movie have already mentioned that Gael García Bernal steals the show with a captivating and endearing performance.

2) Cassandro is a celebration of queerness

Cassandro is the biopic of Saúl Armendáriz, who was an openly gay wrestler. The movie celebrates the life of Saúl and his rise through the ranks as a wrestler and his transformation into an acclaimed figure after taking up the role of an exótico. The trailer shows the celebration of Saúl as an exótico and even features scenes where he earns the big bucks and fame. The portrayal of a wrestler who is openly gay sends a strong message against stereotypes and embraces queerness in its full glory.

3) The movie stars singer Bad Bunny in a major role

The trailer features a snippet where famous singer Bad Bunny makes a cameo. Bad Bunny reportedly features in the movie as a character named Felipe and even shares a kiss with Gael García Bernal in the film.

Bad Bunny is a renowned singer and appeared in other movies like Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt.

Cassandro, directed by Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams, will be released on Amazon Prime on September 22, 2023.