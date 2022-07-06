Cassie Jo Stoddart murder: 5 quick facts to know

16-year-old high-schooler Cassie Jo Stoddart was house sitting for her uncle and aunt in Idaho when she was stabbed to death in the dead of the night. The perpetrators turned out to be her school batch-mates.

The upcoming episode of Dateline: The Last Day, titled The Case of Cassie Jo Stoddart, is all set to delve into this September 2006 murder mystery and explore the details concerning the case.

Find out more about Cassie Jo Stoddart murder mystery.

Cassie's murderers videotaped themselves and 4 chilling facts about Cassie Jo Stoddart's murder

1) Cassie invited her murderers over

On the night of her murder, Cassie was house sitting for her aunt and uncle, Allison and Frank Contreras. As she was alone, Cassie invited her boyfriend, Matt Beckham, and two of her classmates, Torey Adamcik and Brian Draper, over to the residence to hang out together.

A while later, the two classmates left, reportedly under the pretext that they had to watch a movie.

Unbeknownst to Cassie, Adamcik and Draper had left the door to the basement unlocked, presumably so they could return later.

2) Cassie's boyfriend left after a power cut

About 15 minutes after Torey and Brian left, there was a power cut in the house.

Jo Stoddart reportedly freaked out when she heard strange noises coming from the basement right after the power cut. Looking at the situation, Matt Beckham called up his mother and asked if he could spend the night with Cassie. His mother, however, declined and headed over to Cassie's uncle's place to pick Matt up.

Matt's mother had reportedly asked Cassie to come over with them but Cassie denied the offer as she had duties towards her relative's house and their pets.

3) Cassie was stabbed around 30 times

As Matt was leaving, he called Torey and Brian to inform them that he was leaving. According to Matt, at the time, Torey whispered to him that he was at the movie theater.

Knowing that Matt had left, the two teens, Torey and Brian, returned to the house through the basement door which was left unlocked and allegedly put the lights back on in an attempt to get Cassie Jo Stoddart to the basement.

Cassie did not come down, so Torey and Brian eventually went upstairs wearing black clothes and gloves, armed with knives, and launched an attack on Cassie. The two allegedly stabbed her around 30 times.

4) Brian and Torey planned and confessed to the murder in a video tape

The initial suspect was Cassie's boyfriend Matt as he was reportedly the last person to see her alive. However, it did not take the police much time and effort to zero down on Torey and Brian.

As the the two were questioned, Torey and Brian were unable to fetch accurate details of their whereabouts that night and then admitted to the killing. However, initially both of them tried to blame each other for Cassie's murder, as per reports.

Brian directed the police to where they had hidden the evidence: knives, gloves, and a video tape.

Torey and Brian taped themselves after killing Cassie and in the disturbing tape, they were seen comparing themselves to other serial killers.

Brian said in the video tape:

"I just killed Cassie. We’ve just left her house. This is not a f***ing joke."

5) The two teens were sentenced to life in prison

Torey Adamcik and Brian Draper (Image via Twitter/@goingwestpod)

In April 2007, Torey and Brian were found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy for killing Cassie Jo Stoddart. In August of the same year, they were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murder and 30 years to life for conspiracy.

They are currently at the Idaho State Correctional Institution in Kuna, Ada County.

