Cat Burns tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues and all you need to know

Cat Burns' will go on a tour to promote her debut album from October 7, 2024, to October 18, 2024, in venues across the UK, Scotland, and continental Europe. The tour is in support of the British musician's upcoming album which is titled Early Twenties and will be released on July 12, 2024.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities including Amsterdam, Cologne, Glasgow, and others. The singer announced the new tour via a post on her official Instagram page on March 22, 2024.

Presale for the tour will be available from March 26, 2024, at 10 am local time and can be accessed by preordering the singer's album from her official store. There will also be a venue presale available on select dates exclusive to O2 Priority members.

General tickets will be available from March 28, 2024, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. However, tickets can be purchased via the singer's official website, Ticketmaster, or other major ticket vendors.

Cat Burns tour dates and venues

Cat Burns is releasing her debut album Early Twenties in July 2024 via RCA Records. Speaking about the album in a press release on March 22, 2024, the singer said that the album is her "love letter" to her early twenties.

"It’s my attempt at showcasing the highs and lows of being in your early twenties. The album talks about romantic relationships, both my own and people closest to me, whilst also speaking about self-introspection and accepting who you are," the British singer said.

The full list of dates and venues for the Cat Burns 2024 UK and Europe tour is given below:

October 6, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg

October 7, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Die Kantine

October 8, 2024 – Berlin, UK at Metropol

October 10, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at AB Ballroom

October 11, 2024 – Paris, France at La Trabendo

October 13, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy

October 14, 2024 – Bristol, Scotland at O2 Academy

October 15, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at O2 Academy

October 17, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Academy

October 18, 2024 – London, UK at Roundhouse

Cat Burns started her music career by attending BRIT School in Selhurst (Croydon), England. During her attendance at the school, she recorded and self-released her debut EP, Adolescent, on October 1, 2016. The singer followed that up with her second EP, Naïve, on May 19, 2019.

Speaking about her music style and influences in an exclusive interview with F Word Magazine in 2019, the singer stated that it is "pop with a cooler edge." She noted that she was influenced by multiple things.

"I would say it’s just pop with a cooler edge to it because obviously I’m influenced by so many different things... as I found my own sound and what I wanted to make it was mainly just pop but I sing in my accent so it has that Britishness to it but I am just talking about relatable things and things that have happened to me or other people," Cat told the publication.

The singer continued:

"Usually just an idea that can literally come out of nowhere and I just have to make a voice note and put it down otherwise I’ll forget it and then it just goes from there."

Cat Burns achieved recognition via her single Go, which was released on July 18, 2020. The platinum-certified single was her first work with RCA Records and peaked at number 2 on the UK chart as well as at number 3 on the Kiwi singles chart.