Cage the Elephant 2024 North American tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Cage the Elephant 2024 North American tour is scheduled from June 20, 2024, to September 27, 2024, in venues across the mainland US and Canada. The tour is in support of the band's upcoming album, Neon Pill, which is set to be released on May 17, 2024.

Cage the Elephant tour will feature performances in cities such as Vancouver, Toronto, Seattle, Detroit, and New York City, among others. Cage the Elephant simultaneously announced the new tour and album via a post on their official Instagram page on February 29, 2024.

Citibank cardholder presale for the Cage the Elephant tour will be available from March 5, 2024, at 10:00 am MST. Said presale can be accessed with the first six digits of a valid Citibank card. On the same day, there will also be a VIP Package presale available directly from ticket vendors.

Simultaneously, Artist presale will be available at the same time, which can be accessed by registering for the band's official mailing list at the official mailing list before March 4, 2024.

A Live Nation presale will be available starting March 6, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Said presale can be accessed with the code ENERGY for website users and COVERT for mobile app users. Venue presales will be available from March 7, 2024, at 10:00 am MST. Said presales can be accessed with individual venue presale codes.

The presale code for the Madison Square Garden show is SOCIAL, while the code for the The Pavilion at Star Lake show is OPENER. PNC Bank Arts Center, Xfinity Center, PNC Music Pavilion, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, and RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater show presale code is KEY. In contrast, the Ruoff Music Center show presale code is RUOFF35.

Dickies Arena show presale code is DICKIES⁠, while the Moody Center code is LAMAR. Bill Graham Civic Auditorium show presale password is wicked, and the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre show presale code is UTAH24.

General tickets for the Cage the Elephant tour will be available from March 8, 2024, at 10:00 am MST. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via the band's official website or via Ticketmaster or Live Nation.

Cage the Elephant 2024 North American tour dates and venues

Cage the Elephant is set to release their latest studio album, Neon Pill, on May 17, 2024, via RCA Records. Cage the Elephant member Mathew Shultz elaborated on the upcoming album in a general press statement on February 29, 2024:

"To me, Neon Pill is the first record where we were consistently uninfluenced, and I mean that in a positive way... With this album, having gone through so much, life had almost forced us into becoming more and more comfortable with ourselves..."

Cage the Elephant is set to support said album with a North American tour, and they are bringing along supporting guests in the form of Young The Giant and Bakar, respectively.

The full list of dates and venues for the Cage the Elephant 2024 North American tour is given below:

June 20, 2024 – West Valley City, Utah, at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 22, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State, at Climate Pledge Arena

June 23, 2024 – Ridgefield, Washington State, at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 24, 2024 – Bend, Oregon, at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 26, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena

June 28, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place

June 30, 2024 – Spokane, Washington State, at BECU Live at Northern Quest

July 2, 2024 – San Francisco, California, at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

July 3, 2024 – Santa Barbara, California, at Santa Barbara Bowl

July 5, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 6, 2024 – San Diego, California, at Viejas Arena

July 7, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Kia Forum

July 9, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Isleta Amphitheater

July 11, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

July 12, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 13, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

July 15, 2024 – Rogers, Arkansas, at Walmart AMP

August 2, 2024 – Alpharetta, Georgia, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 3, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 4, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion

August 7, 2024 – Noblesville, Indiana, at Ruoff Music Center

August 8, 2024 – Madison, Wisconsin, at Breese Stevens Field

August 10, 2024 – Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Canada Life Centre

August 12, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Target Center

August 14, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC

August 16, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena

August 18, 2024 – Saratoga Springs, New York, at Broadview Stage at SPAC

August 19, 2024 – Bridgeport, Connecticut, at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

August 21, 2024 – Gilford, New Hampshire, at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 22, 2024 – Mansfield, Massachusetts, at Xfinity Center

August 24, 2024 – Holmdel, New Jersey, at PNC Bank Arts Center

August 26, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec, at Centre Bell

August 27, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

August 29, 2024 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, at The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 30, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

September 5, 2024 – New York City, New York, at Madison Square Garden

September 6, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at TD Pavilion at the Mann

September 7, 2024 – Lewiston, New York, at Artpark Mainstage Theater

September 9, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

September 10, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 12, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 13, 2024 – Des Moines, lowa, at Wells Fargo Arena

September 14, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri, at Starlight Theatre

September 16, 2024 – Omaha, Newark, at CHI Health Center Omaha

September 18, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 27, 2024 – Ocean City, Maryland, at Oceans Calling

Before the tour, Cage the Elephant will also perform at the Hangouts Music Festival as well as Bonnaroo Music Festival, with the band set to appear in the latter festival in a lineup that also features Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Melanie Martinez, among others.