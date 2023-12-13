“Catch me next season”: Is Southern Hospitality star Maddi Reese dating anyone? Details explored

Southern Hospitality star Maddi Reese is reportedly not in a relationship, nor does she wish to date anyone, according to reports confirmed by US Weekly. Maddi recently claimed to have gone through hell before Southern Hospitality season 2, owing to the shocking cheating scandal involving her ex-partner Trevor Stokes that rocked her world.

The show's star mentioned that she was still recuperating from the grief of going through a cheating scandal involving Trevor. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident, as it has occurred not just once but twice. Maddi had formerly taken Trevor back in after his first cheating scandal during the show's first season.

In the summer of 2023, the couple found themselves entangled in a second cheating scandal. As the dust has settled down, at least on the surface for now, Maddi told US Weekly:

"I am focusing on myself. I need no drama for a couple months but catch me next season."

When asked about the current status of her relationship with Trevor, Maddi remarked:

"We’ve been on and off for years, and I feel, like, I don’t know, this is typical Charleston bulls**t and men [in general]. It’s just exhausting for me, and I feel like I needed a break from it all."

Southern Hospitality star Maddi Reese wants 'good energy' in her life

Southern Hospitality star Maddi Reese revealed that her experience of being cheated on by her partner affected her life considerably. The cheating scandal surfaced in front of reality television cameras in the recent premiere of the second season that aired on December 7. Maddi felt the earth tremble upon discovering the fact that Trevor had kissed a girl while they were still living together.

The episode ended with Maddi confronting Trevor about the allegations, to which he denied everything. The rest of the drama is expected to play out in future episodes of Southern Hospitality season 2.

Although Maddi and Trevor do not seem to be together anymore, Maddi recently spoke to People about the 'complicated' nature of her relationship with Trevor. She said:

"Anyone who has been in a rocky relationship or a situationship or an on-and-off relationship, I feel like you know how it is. It's super complicated. And you'll see me navigating that on the show. I definitely see Trevor, even if it's not by choice because you have to remember, Charleston is a really small town. It's not like you don’t have to run into your ex every day, you definitely do here! So you can't run away from your problems."

Southern Hospitality star Maddi Reese opens up on her sobriety

Maddi works at the Republic Garden and Lounge in Charleston as a VIP Manager, where she is surrounded by alcohol throughout her workdays. Despite this, she has been sober for a long time now and is committed to abstaining from any alcoholic beverages, as she has done in the last eight years.

Maddi has stated more than once that being sober is important for her as it helps her hold herself accountable for her actions. She is also aware that her story of sobriety has been able to influence those among the audience who struggle with addiction and substance abuse. According to The Messenger, Maddi said on June 12, 2023:

"I feel like I’ve had a lot of people reach out to share their stories (with) me, and they’ve been inspirational, and it means the world to me. Just because my story is a very unique story and everyone has a different story. There’s so many people that say, ‘Oh, I have a family member,’ or something where substance abuse or addiction runs in their family."

Southern Hospitality season 2 airs new episodes every Thursday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.