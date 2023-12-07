How to stream Southern Hospitality season 2: Full list of platforms for US, UK and more 

Southern Hospitality is all set to hit screens with its second season on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 9 PM ET. The new season will air exclusively on Bravo TV and will be up for streaming on the popular platform Peacock the following day. Fans of the show can easily stream the episodes on Peacock if they have a subscription.

Southern Hospitality season 2 cast

Southern Hospitality is a spin-off show based on the popular reality television show Southern Charm. The show revolves around the charismatic figure of Leva Bonaparte as she tries to navigate her personal and professional life while managing her restaurants and her staff.

Familiar faces from the debut season will once again make a comeback in season 2. The second season will once again revolve around the misadventures of Republican employees such as Joe, Maddi, Mia, Grace, TJ Dinch, Bradley Carter, Emmy Sharett, and Lucía Peña. Oisin O'Neal is a new addition to the Bravo show's ensemble and will be appearing as a VIP server in the Republic.

The first season was an instant hit with audiences and opened to generally positive reviews. Fans were drawn in by the interpersonal drama that emanated from the cast members and Leva herself. Following the success of the first season, the powers-that-be at Bravo decided to give the fans what they wanted.

At BravoCon in November 2023, the second season was officially confirmed. The trailer teased the direction in which the show's latest season will progress, hinting at the trouble between Maddi and Trevor over a girl texting him, the friction between Bradley and his girlfriend, and many more intriguing twists and turns.

A quick recap of Southern Hospitality season 1

The first season packed quite a few punches and was able to garner instant fandom. The show saw the relationship's ups and downs between cast members and couple Maddi Reese and Trevor Stokes. Things were further complicated after Trevor ended up cheating on Maddi.

Meanwhile, Joe Bradley had a crush on Maddi. Joe then went on to make out with Mia Alario and this raised quite a few eyebrows. Grace Lily was another epicenter of drama by being her usual self. Leva treated her Republic staff members to a delightful summer yacht party. She does know how to take care of her employees after all!

Following the huge fanfare received by the debut season, the second season is expected to raise the bar a notch higher. Audiences all over the world are anticipating the return of Leva Bonaparte and her odd group of employees.

Southern Hospitality season 2 premieres on December 7, 2023, at 9 PM ET on Bravo.