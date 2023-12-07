Southern Hospitality Season 2 Episode 1: Release date and time, what to expect and more

Southern Hospitality Season 2 is poised to make a much-anticipated return, continuing its captivating journey through a mix of personal drama and professional challenges. The show, a spin-off of the popular Southern Charm series, delves into the lives of staff working in Charleston-based restaurants and nightclubs owned by Leva Bonaparte.

The premiere of the first episode of the new season is scheduled for Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET on Bravo. The official synopsis of Southern Hospitality season 2 episode 1 reads,

“The team at Republic is busier than ever; after Lucia loses her job, the rest of the VIP staff is on pins and needles; when a new cheating rumour arises and rocks Maddi's world, professional and personal boundaries are pushed”

After a successful first season, the series has garnered significant attention for its authentic portrayal of the staff's intertwined personal and professional lives. The anticipation for season 2 has been building, especially with the promise of new developments and continuing narratives from where the first season left off.

Previewing the premiere: Inside look at Southern Hospitality season 2 episode 1

Release date and time

Southern Hospitality season 2 episode 1 is set to air on December 7, 2023. The episode will be broadcast at 9:00 PM ET, exclusively on Bravo. Following its initial airing, the episode will also be available for streaming on Peacock, starting the day after its broadcast on Bravo. This premiere comes after a period of eager anticipation following the first season's success.

For global audiences, here's a list of different time zones corresponding to the airing time of Southern Hospitality season 2, episode 1:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): December 8, 2023, at 2:00 AM

Eastern Time (ET): December 7, 2023, at 9:00 PM

Central Time (CT): December 7, 2023, at 8:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): December 7, 2023, at 7:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): December 7, 2023, at 6:00 PM

Alaska Time (AKT): December 7, 2023, at 5:00 PM

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): December 7, 2023, at 4:00 PM

What to expect

The Republic team faces heightened pressure. Lucia's job loss creates a tense atmosphere, putting the VIP staff on edge. Amidst this, a new cheating rumor shakes Maddi Reese's world, challenging the balance between personal and professional boundaries.

Southern Hospitality season 2 episode 1 promises a mix of workplace drama and personal turmoil, set against the vibrant backdrop of Charleston's nightlife, offering viewers a glimpse into the complex dynamics of the Republic staff.

Cast dynamics

Central to Southern Hospitality is Leva Bonaparte, around whom much of the show revolves. Her leadership and management style play a crucial role in the series. Here's a list of the other Southern Hospitality season 2 cast members.

Oisin O’Neill

Leva Bonaparte

Maddi Reese

Mia Alario

Joe Bradley

Grace Lilly

TJ Dinch

Will Kulp

Emmy Sharett

Mikel Simmons

Bradley Carter

Lucía Peña

Final thoughts

As Southern Hospitality returns for its second season, viewers can anticipate a blend of intense drama and intriguing personal stories. Don't miss the premiere of Southern Hospitality season 2, episode 1, airing this Thursday, and stay tuned for more drama and excitement as Episode 2 follows on December 14. Join us as we continue to explore the captivating world of Charleston's nightlife with the Republic team.