Catfish & The Bottlemen 2024 UK tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Catfish & The Bottlemen 2024 UK tour is scheduled to be held from July 19, 2024, to August 25, 2024, in venues across mainland UK and Scotland. The tour is in support of the band's soon-to-be announced fourth studio album and its new single, Showtime.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature performances in Edinburgh and Cardiff as well as the previously announced Reading & Leeds appearances, via a post on the official Instagram page on February 22, 2024.

The presale for the tour will be available on February 27, 2024, at 10 am local time. The presale can be accessed by registering for it on the official website of the band.

A Live Nation presale will also be available on February 29, 2024, at 10 am local time and can be accessed with the codes ENERGY or COVERT or via the official Live Nation page for the dates.

General tickets will be available on March 1, 2024, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of writing. Tickets can be purchased at the official website for the band or via Ticketmaster or Gigs of Scotland.

For the Reading & Leeds appearances, festival tickets are available via the official websites of the festival or via Ticketmaster and are priced at £361.00 for early entry tickets and £325.00 for on time tickets.

Catfish & The Bottlemen 2024 UK tour dates and venues

Catfish & The Bottlemen is set to announce their new album sometime soon and have released their first single, Showtime, in anticipation of it. The new single has already garnered more than fifty-seven thousand views on YouTube.

The single, along with the upcoming fourth studio album, will be the first new music by the band since the departure of guitarist Johnny Bond in 2021. The upcoming tour dates will also be the first new performance for the band since 2021's Reading & Leeds.

The current list of tour dates for the Catfish & The Bottlemen 2024 UK tour is given below:

July 19, 2024 - Cardiff, Wales at Cardiff Castle

August 23, 2024 - Leeds, UK, at Leeds Festival

August 24, 2024 - Edinburgh, Scotland (UK) at Royal Highland Showgrounds

August 25, 2024 - Reading, UK, at Reading Festival

Catfish & The Bottlemen, as mentioned above, stopped performing after the departure of guitarist Bond in 2021. In an Instagram post on June 6, 2022, the guitarist elaborated on his reasons for leaving, stating:

"After much deliberation, I originally parted ways with the band in March 2021. This was not a decision that was made lightly. Basically, I felt that I had no choice but to walk away because of circumstances that were beyond my control. Its a shame to leave something I've treasured and that we have all put an enormous amount of love and sacrifice into."

The guitarist continued:

"To put it simply, I feel that both the professional and personal relationships had become entirely dysfunctional and behaviour constantly re-occurring that I found to be intolerable, as a band, we were not working in ways to which I agreed."

Drummer Bob Hall also left the band in 2021. As of now, Van McCann and Benji Blakeway are the only active members of the British indie rock band.

Catfish & The Bottlemen are best known for their second studio album, The Ride, which was released on May 26, 2016 via Capitol Records. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK and Scottish album charts, respectively.