Catherine Paiz claims ACE Family house foreclosure drama is a "false narrative"

Amidst rumors of losing their kingdom, the ACE Family have remained silent the whole time till Catherine Paiz denied the rumors of their house being foreclosed.

The family matriarch took to her Snapchat account to answer fan questions. When asked how she felt about the rumors of her home being up for foreclosure, she said:

"It's been such a blessing. All the false narratives and untrue rumors have been a blessing in disguise, they made me appreciate how blessed I am and get closer to God I feel so alive."

The 30 year old's response seemed calm and well thought of. Although she claimed that the house being up for foreclosure was simply a rumor, fans believe that she is in denial of the family losing their mansion.

What happened to the ACE Family mansion?

The ACE Family's $7.5 million mansion is rumored to be up for foreclosure after the couple purportedly failed to make payments. The family had built their dream home by combining two mansions. Austin McBroom and his wife Catherine McPaiz are worth over $22 million, but they failed to pay their mortgages on time.

Legal documents of the house being up for pre-foreclosure surfaced online and the house appeared on Zillow as well with the address blocked out.

The ACE Family is also allegedly facing another lawsuit from their previous landlord, as they broke out of a contract early and failed to pay the rent on time.

Aside from the family's fiscal woes, Austin McBroom has been in the news recently after he failed to pay his employees on time. The ACE Family patriarch is allegedly the owner of Social Gloves Entertainment, which hosted the Battle of the Platforms: YouTubers vs TikTokers event. Several boxers and artists claimed to have not been paid for the event. Rumor has it that the company is also bankrupt.

Austin McBroom has actively denied both the eviction and payment controversy, and it seems like his wife Catherine is following his footsteps.

