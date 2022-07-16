CBS 48 Hours' The Murdaugh Mysteries: 4 things to know about Curtis Edward Smith

The upcoming episode of CBS' 48 Hours focuses on the suicide-for-hire plot involving Curtis Edward Smith and his cousin and lawyer Alex Murdaugh. The official synopsis of the episode on CBS News reads:

''Five deaths with a connection to one family. "48 Hours" contributor Nikki Battiste investigates.''

According to Alex Murdaugh, he hired Smith to shoot him dead so his son could gain $10 million from his life insurance policy. However, Smith's alleged gunshot did not kill Murdaugh, following which the lawyer called 911 and was taken to the hospital. With that said, here are four things about Curtis Edward Smith and his alleged involvement in Alex Murdaugh's shooting you need to know.

CBS 48 Hours: 4 quick facts about Curtis Edward Smith and his alleged involvement in Alex Murdaugh's shooting

On September 4, 2021, Alex Murdaugh was reportedly shot but managed to survive, after which he called 911 and was taken to the hospital. Alex later claimed that he orchestrated the incident with Smith so that his son, Buster, could benefit from his life insurance policy.

Smith was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assisted suicide, battery, and insurance fraud. He was ultimately released on bail.

1) Smith is Alex Murdaugh's cousin and former client

Curtis Edward Smith is Alex Murdaugh's distant cousin and his former client. According to various reports, Smith has also been Alex's longtime drug dealer. In an interview with WJCL, Smith said that he considered Murdaugh one of his ''best friends'' and mentioned that he was ''like a brother'' to him.

2) Smith was reportedly injured in a logging accident

Mandy Matney @MandyMatney

Story soon BREAKING: Curtis Edward Smith, 61, was charged with assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud in the shooting of Alex Murdaugh.Story soon @fitsnews BREAKING: Curtis Edward Smith, 61, was charged with assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud in the shooting of Alex Murdaugh.Story soon @fitsnews

Smith, who works in the logging industry, told WJCL in an interview that a lethal accident left him permanently disabled. He said that he had three discs removed in his back and that he's got ''screws in every place of them.''

3) Smith claims innocence

Anirudh Chatterjee @Anirudh1969 @cnnbrk Curtis Edward Smith ,61, was arrested in connection with the September 4 shooting . @cnnbrk Curtis Edward Smith ,61, was arrested in connection with the September 4 shooting .

After Smith's arrest in connection with Alex Murdaugh's shooting, he claimed that he didn't shoot him. In an interview with Today, he said that Alex had asked him to meet him on a road in Hampton on September 4, 2021. After Smith reached this spot, things allegedly became tense as he saw Alex with a gun asking Curtis to shoot him. However, the latter reportedly refused to do so.

A scuffle ensued between the two, following which, Smith said, the gun went off. However, Smith maintains that the bullet did not hit either of them and went over Murdaugh's head. Following this, a panic-stricken Smith allegedly took off. His lawyer told Today that Murdaugh is ''a drug addict who's going through horrific withdrawals'' and that his client was ''set up.''

4) Smith was arrested again in June 2022

TODAY @TODAYshow Curtis Eddie Smith, the man charged with shooting prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh as part of what law enforcement says was a failed suicide-for-hire plot, claims he’s being set up. @craigmelvin spoke with Smith and his lawyer. Curtis Eddie Smith, the man charged with shooting prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh as part of what law enforcement says was a failed suicide-for-hire plot, claims he’s being set up. @craigmelvin spoke with Smith and his lawyer. https://t.co/PStopfY3sM

In June 2022, Smith was again arrested and charged with money laundering, criminal conspiracy, and forgery, according to Daily News. As per the state, Murdaugh had written checks to his cousin and former client for $2 million, which were drawn on fraudulent accounts.

You can watch CBS 48 Hours: The Murdaugh Mysteries on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far