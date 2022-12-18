Former Texas defense attorney Catherine Shelton, infamous for having a mysterious backstory that has connections to multiple homicides beginning in 1969, will be the subject of CBS 48 Hours' upcoming episode titled Chasing Catherine Shelton. It is scheduled to air on Saturday, December 17, in two parts - Part I at 9:00 pm ET and Part II at 10:00 pm ET.

"A journalist finds herself in a game of cat and mouse with a skilled former attorney dogged by mayhem and suspicions of murder. Why do bad things happen to the men in Catherine Shelton’s life? Follow '48 Hours' contributor Jenna Jackson's quest for answers."

Beginning with the death of her first husband, Navy officer Matt Quinlan, followed by multiple others, Catherine Shelton has been accused of a series of suspiciously scheduled killings of the men, who dropped dead around her under mysterious circumstances. Additionally, her current husband, Clint Shelton, was sentenced to life in prison for a crime he insists he did not commit.

Catherine has long been a figure of intrigue, despite the fact that she has received national media attention for her run-ins with the law. Sources state that her license has been suspended and that she remains a free woman to date.

Disgraced defense attorney Catherine Shelton has been linked to the attacks on six men who were once a part of her life

1) George Tedesco

Houston anesthesiologist George Tedesco was the first victim whose death was connected to Catherine Shelton. The two dated briefly before his death on January 15, 1979. Prior to Tedesco's demise and after their relationship ended, Shelton reportedly filed a lawsuit against him, claiming that they were "common law" married and that she was entitled to half of his possessions.

George was discovered viciously beaten to death in his garage on the day he was supposed to appear in court after a disagreement with Shelton. The suspected murder weapon, a tire iron, was discovered by investigators on the property.

Shelton was also accused of breaking into the victim's house after the killing to allegedly retrieve some of her belongings before the murder scene was cleaned up. She subsequently confessed that she took a TV, some pottery, 140 dollars, her driver's license, and an antique sword. According to reports, Tedesco's family later sued Shelton for wrongful death, but the case was never taken to trial.

2) Gary Taylor

Gary Taylor, a Houston reporter who often covered courtroom hearings in 1979, started dating Shelton not long after the Tedesco incident. Only a few weeks later, Taylor claimed that he attempted to end things with Shelton, but she apparently grew "furious" and at one point kept a gun by their bedside.

Taylor then decided to secretly expose her to the district attorney's office, who was still looking into Tedesco's murder, but she found out. His house was then burglarized in early 1980. Shelton denied taking the blame, but Taylor claimed she reportedly shot him in the back. She was arrested and claimed that she shot him in self-defense.

3) Tommy Bell

investigates the case Saturday. Catherine Shelton, a one-time Texas lawyer, says she’s never killed anyone — but questions swirl around the deaths of five men in her life. @48hours investigates the case Saturday. Catherine Shelton, a one-time Texas lawyer, says she’s never killed anyone — but questions swirl around the deaths of five men in her life.@48hours investigates the case Saturday. https://t.co/ebbP33Zz9Q

After the entire Gary Taylor incident, Catherine Shelton got off on mere aggravated assault charges and probation following a drawn-out trial and a conviction in the case. The second murder took place in May 1980. Shelton's old client Tommy Bell was discovered shot to death at his residence. Not much information is available about his case.

Bell and Shelton were supposedly named in the wrongful death claim made by George Tedesco's family. The victim's roommate told authorities that Bell was fooling around with his gun in the bedroom while playing Russian roulette. She was not the subject of any additional investigation.

4) Chris Hansen

In 1981, Catherine Shelton relocated to Dallas, married Clint Shelton, and by 1988 was once again authorized to practice law. However, when Shelton's former client Chris Hansen died unexpectedly in 1999, things started to look dubious yet again.

According to CBS News, she reportedly assisted Hansen by doing a portion of his immigration process. The victim was originally from Canada, who moved to the country and started working as a contractor at Shelton's new home. Hansen was discovered hanging naked inside the same home in June 1999. His death was determined to be an accident, claiming he died of autoerotic asphyxiation.

5) Michael Hierro

Michael Hierro was the fourth victim whose wife Marisa once worked for Shelton's legal firm. Sources state that Catherine became quite upset when Marisa quit the job to launch her own immigration consultancy firm. Shelton even threatened her once, making her fear for her life, especially after Hansen's case. Hansen even confided in Hierro about a dispute he was having with her roughly a month before his death.

In December 1999, two masked assailants opened fire as Marisa and her husband Michael were driving home. The former was shot in the arm, while the latter was fatally wounded. According to reports, Marisa alleged that Catherine Shelton was to blame, claiming that she recognized her voice instructing one of the masked men where to shoot.

Later, police discovered a pantyhose-made mask close to the crime scene, which consisted of Clint Shelton's DNA. He was arrested in February 2000 and charged with murder and violent assault. He maintained his innocence while Catherine never faced charges for the same.

6) Sam Shelton

In August 2017, years after the Hierro incident, it was revealed that Catherine Shelton shared a house with 70-year-old veteran Sam Shelton. Despite the claim that they were unrelated, she was looking after the ill man. However, Houston was hit by Hurricane Harvey and she claimed that Sam died at their house of natural causes.

It wasn't until Catherine put Sam's signature on a lease application for another property that things started to become complicated. However, Catherine insisted that her intentions were good since they lost their home to the hurricane and needed to find a new home for Sam's nurse and her family.

