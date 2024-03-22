Celebrity Big Brother 2024: Who was eliminated ahead of the finale? 

Celebrity Big Brother 2024, which returned to TV screens with a selection of famous housemates on March 4, is inching closer to the finale after a successful 19-day run. Over the past two weeks, viewers saw 12 contestants compete in multiple challenges and the nomination process until the show found its final five in the episode released on Thursday, March 21.

Heartstopper fame Bradley Riches was evicted in a shocking back-door elimination while the other housemates got an opportunity to interact with their close friends and family members.

Each contestant was visited by their loved ones, but when it came to Bradley’s turn, he was greeted by host AJ Odudu. It was announced that he had received the lowest votes, making him the seventh housemate of Celebrity Big Brother 2024 to be eliminated.

Revisiting Bradley Riches’ last moments on Celebrity Big Brother 2024

The eviction occurred in the final moments of Thursday’s episode, where Bradley waited in the garden expecting to be greeted by his family members. Instead, this season’s co-host AJ Odudu made an entrance and explained:

“As you can see, neither a friend nor family member is here for you. That is because the public has been voting. I can now reveal that the 7th housemate to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house is you.”

Though taken aback by the announcement, Bradley recounted the fun he had experienced during the season in his final moments. The actor expressed gratitude toward everyone, saying he was leaving CBB 2024 on a happy note. The Heartstopper actor said:

“I’ve had so much fun, I feel fine, I didn’t think I was gonna make it this so far, and I love everyone in there and I’m so proud of everyone, and I’m very thankful, very grateful and very happy.”

Before exiting the house through the back door, Bradley was allowed to bid a final goodbye to the other housemates as the host informed him:

“Bradley, your stay in the Celebrity Big Brother house is over, you must return to the house, say your goodbyes and leave immediately.”

Bradley made a quick detour inside the house to wish everyone good luck for the finale. Meanwhile, the remaining housemates watched his elimination in shock. The seventh elimination of the season came just a day ahead of CBB 2024’s finale, which will be released on Friday, March 22.

After Bradley’s exit, only five housemates remain in the house, including Coronation Street fame Colson Smith, Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin, X Factor’s veteran judge Louis Walsh, Ibiza Weekender and its successor Kavos Weekender star David Potts, and The Morning fame Fern Britton.

It remains to be seen who among the finalists will be crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother 2024. Notably, the reality TV show returned to screens with its latest installment after a six-year hiatus. In the previous edition, released in 2018, Coronation Street fame Ryan Thomas was crowned the winner of the show.

Those interested can watch Celebrity Big Brother 2024’s finale on ITV and ITV1. Besides this, viewers can also stream CBB: Late & Live on ITV2, a spin-off version that will offer viewers additional exclusive content.