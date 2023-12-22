Celebrity birthdays on December 20: Jonah Hill, Todd Phillips and more 

With the New Year arriving in a few weeks, December brings numerous celebrity birthdays with it. Multiple A-list Hollywood icons celebrate their birthdays this month. Brad Pitt, Nicki Minaj, Steven Spielberg, Jonah Hill, Todd Phillips and many more will celebrate their special days this month.

For readers having their birthday today, December 20, here's a list of celebrities who share their special day with you.

Popular icons whose birthdays fall on December 20

Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill in The Wolf of Wall Street (Image via X/TheWolfofWallSt)

Hollywood actor Jonah Hill celebrates his 40th birthday today. Hill made his television show debut by starring in an episode of NYPD Blue. The actor later appeared in multiple prominent films in supporting roles. He got his first leading role alongside Michael Cera in Greg Mottola's Superbad (2007). The teen buddy comedy film bagged positive reviews and turned out to be a commercially successful feature.

Hill gained popularity in Hollywood due to his role in Superbad. Following that, he starred in multiple popular films such as 21 Jump Street (2010), This Is the End (2013), The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), 22 Jump Street (2014), and many more. Recently, he appeared in You People (2023) with Eddie Murphy.

Todd Phillips

Todd Phillips turns 53 today. Phillips started his career in the film industry in 1993 and later directed School for Scoundrels, Road Trip, Old School, and Starsky & Hutch in the 2000s. The filmmaker rose to fame by directing the 2009 comedy The Hangover, starring Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zach Galifianakis in lead roles. The 2009 film was later continued in two successful sequels, The Hangover Part II (2011) and The Hangover Part III (2013).

In 2019, Phillips directed the psychological thriller Joker, based on the DC Comics character of the same name. The film starred Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker, which earned him an Academy Award in the Best Actor category. Phillips also bagged three Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Todd Phillips’ DC film grossed over $1 billion at the global box office and became the first R-rated film to achieve the milestone. Following the success of the 2019 film, he is currently working on the sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, set to release on October 4, 2024.

Peter Criss

Musician Peter Criss celebrates his 78th birthday today. His full name is George Peter John Criscuola. In 1973, Criss co-founded the rock band Kiss as drummer and vocalist with Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Ace Frehley. He created The Catman character while being a member of Kiss. The rock band gained popularity in the mid-1970s, thereby boosting the music career of Criss. In 2014, his name was included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Kiss.

Dick Wolf

Producer Dick Wolf turns 77 today. Wolf started his career in the television industry as a staff writer on Hill Street Blues, which earned him his first Emmy Award nomination. In 1990, he created the original series Law & Order, which later developed into a franchise that included multiple TV spinoffs. Besides the Law & Order franchise, he has also created the Chicago franchise.

Wolf bagged two Emmy Awards throughout his career in the television industry. He was also inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame and honored with a star on the Hollywood Hall of Fame.