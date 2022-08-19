"CGI looks marginally better than the trailers": Twitter reacts to She-Hulk VFX scenes

She-Hulk premiered its first episode on Disney+ on August 18, 2022. The much-anticipated show from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been the source of controversy since the time its trailer and promotional pictures were released.

Most of this was due to the poor quality of CGI seen in the trailer. Though this concern loomed large over the premiere of the latest Marvel show, the first episode was able to help unburden some of these doubts.

Contrary to expectations, especially with MCU films recently failing to meet viewer expectations, the series opened to a positive response from fans and critics. Amongst other praises related to its plot and protagonist, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), fans were also quick to point out that the VFX was way better in the film than in the trailer.

The Snark Knight @thasnarkknight The CGI looks marginally better than the trailers, but not by much. Watching #SheHulk is not the worst VFX you'll see, but it isn't great. TV quality is what I would say. The CGI looks marginally better than the trailers, but not by much. Watching #SheHulk is not the worst VFX you'll see, but it isn't great. TV quality is what I would say.

Films and shows such as She-Hulk have a lot of emphasis on VFX and CGI, the modern tool to create great cinema. Marvel films, or superhero films in general, are new-age escapist cinema, and hence the visual aspect has a huge role to play in these films and shows.

As such, it was only natural that fans of Marvel were disappointed with the trailer of the latest Marvel series.

Moreover, Marvel is known for its visual effects, unlike DC's Dawn of Justice, which was heavily criticized for its below-par special effects. Apart from the VFX, there was little else to complain about in the series, being well-rounded with good acting, script, and story.

Fans were understandably delighted when the VFX turned out to be good in She-Hulk. Right after the premiere, fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts about the show and the VFX.

Evan Mintz @emintz1228 hot take on #SheHulk : There is nothing WRONG with the VFX!! They did some good touch-ups with it, but it isn't too much either. Everyone is comparing to Banner but if they had to same VFX she would look masculine and we have to remember there is a woman behind the Hulk this time hot take on #SheHulk : There is nothing WRONG with the VFX!! They did some good touch-ups with it, but it isn't too much either. Everyone is comparing to Banner but if they had to same VFX she would look masculine and we have to remember there is a woman behind the Hulk this time

🧙‍♂️🗡That SFF Guy🏹🧝‍♀️ @ThatDarkRogue Watched #SheHulk , its fun. VFX team needs a big raise. I think this will be a nice change of pace for the MCU. Watched #SheHulk, its fun. VFX team needs a big raise. I think this will be a nice change of pace for the MCU.

Luke Stapley @LukeStapley1 The first episode of #SheHulk filled me with some confidence after the disappointing trailers. The VFX is not an issue, and nor is the comedy. I also appreciated this episode focusing on Jen's origin and being predominantly Hulk centric. Let's see how the next few week unfold... The first episode of #SheHulk filled me with some confidence after the disappointing trailers. The VFX is not an issue, and nor is the comedy. I also appreciated this episode focusing on Jen's origin and being predominantly Hulk centric. Let's see how the next few week unfold... https://t.co/C2c5jQCfvR

Jon Kita @jonathankita My biggest concern with #SheHulk was how well could even the best #CGI capture the performance of an incredible actress like #TatianaMaslany ? Well shit, they did. My heart breaks for the VFX artists that worked around the clock on this, but wow, great job. My biggest concern with #SheHulk was how well could even the best #CGI capture the performance of an incredible actress like #TatianaMaslany ? Well shit, they did. My heart breaks for the VFX artists that worked around the clock on this, but wow, great job.

Tom @CautiousVulcan



You guys do know these are literally TV shows right?

Like have you seen any of the DC CW stuff? For everyone complaining about VFX in #Marvel #SheHulk and in star warsYou guys do know these are literally TV shows right?Like have you seen any of the DC CW stuff? For everyone complaining about VFX in #Marvel #SheHulk and in star warsYou guys do know these are literally TV shows right?Like have you seen any of the DC CW stuff?

Edgar Ortega @edgorteg So, #SheHulk is pretty solid. Not great, but certainly not as bad as some people make it out to be. The VFX are still very distracting, and the action is weirdly edited, but so far the show shines when it focuses on Jenn and Bruce’s relationship. Tatiana Maslany is a star! So, #SheHulk is pretty solid. Not great, but certainly not as bad as some people make it out to be. The VFX are still very distracting, and the action is weirdly edited, but so far the show shines when it focuses on Jenn and Bruce’s relationship. Tatiana Maslany is a star! https://t.co/uPT2RpiVyk

Freddy Noriega @elfredderino

#AllyMcBealHulksOut Sorry, haters and man-babies, #SheHulk is a lotta fun and the VFX are top notch. Go cry into your Snyder pillow... Sorry, haters and man-babies, #SheHulk is a lotta fun and the VFX are top notch. Go cry into your Snyder pillow...#AllyMcBealHulksOut

Louix⚡️ @cocoliko #SheHulk VFX is SO good! 🤯Are u all crazy what is everyone else talking bot?? This is top notch cinema level visual effects, this is next level stuff here #SheHulk VFX is SO good! 🤯Are u all crazy what is everyone else talking bot?? This is top notch cinema level visual effects, this is next level stuff here

Though not all reactions were positive about the VFX, the otherwise great premise made up for it.

One Twitter user pointed out that "The VFX is a little wonky at times but honestly it’s good enough to outshine that."

The Consistently Ok Podcast @ConsistentlyPod So, thoughts on that first episode of #SheHulk ? I realllllly like Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, she embodies that role with confidence, humour and is instantly likeable. The VFX are amazing at times, okay at others, narratively it's hard to say whether it's working yet... So, thoughts on that first episode of #SheHulk ? I realllllly like Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, she embodies that role with confidence, humour and is instantly likeable. The VFX are amazing at times, okay at others, narratively it's hard to say whether it's working yet... https://t.co/kJT1R1aL4Z

tetravaal @TetraVaal0 #SheHulk is undeniably one of the worst MCU products since its inception in 2008 — with some of the worst VFX I’ve seen in the last ten years. And the fact this has a Rotten Tomatoes score north of 90% shows that Disney does in fact buy critics. Because this show is horse shit. #SheHulk is undeniably one of the worst MCU products since its inception in 2008 — with some of the worst VFX I’ve seen in the last ten years. And the fact this has a Rotten Tomatoes score north of 90% shows that Disney does in fact buy critics. Because this show is horse shit.

Obi-John Kenobi @HanBuirSolo #SheHulk is great so far! The VFX are a little wonky at times but honestly it’s good enough to outshine that. #SheHulk is great so far! The VFX are a little wonky at times but honestly it’s good enough to outshine that.

Kyle Arking @ArkingKyle #SheHulk went places that I did not expect it to go in its pilot episode, which made it a totally fun experience. Love the chemistry between Tatiana Maslany and @MarkRuffalo ! Also I was quite impressed at the fluidity of the VFX. I can’t wait for episode 2! @ChairmanGao #SheHulk went places that I did not expect it to go in its pilot episode, which made it a totally fun experience. Love the chemistry between Tatiana Maslany and @MarkRuffalo ! Also I was quite impressed at the fluidity of the VFX. I can’t wait for episode 2! @ChairmanGao

Tatiana Maslany was praised by many viewers for her relentless and apt portrayal of Jennifer Walters. Her portrayal of being the Hulk was also top-notch and deserved the praise it did.

Viewers also commented on the offbeat but brilliant story of the pilot episode, with many labelling it one of the finest MCU pilot episodes.

Oscar Esteve @oscaresmo #SheHulk VFX are absolutely complicated, brilliantly executed and flawless. Next time you throw shame to the #vfx of something, maybe better wait for it to release, then watch it, and then, if you want, say your thing. #SheHulk VFX are absolutely complicated, brilliantly executed and flawless. Next time you throw shame to the #vfx of something, maybe better wait for it to release, then watch it, and then, if you want, say your thing.

meg, the dreaming. @wondermeg_



seeing comic nods, and lawyer Jen was fun. Tatiana is a great addition to the MCU, and her hulk I can see myself enjoying a lot.



wish they would've given vfx artists more time to iron out some moments. some stuff in #SheHulk worked well, and other things.. not so much.seeing comic nods, and lawyer Jen was fun. Tatiana is a great addition to the MCU, and her hulk I can see myself enjoying a lot.wish they would've given vfx artists more time to iron out some moments. some stuff in #SheHulk worked well, and other things.. not so much. seeing comic nods, and lawyer Jen was fun. Tatiana is a great addition to the MCU, and her hulk I can see myself enjoying a lot. wish they would've given vfx artists more time to iron out some moments. https://t.co/ElOm5JI70Y

Dr Naja Later 🏳️‍🌈⚧ @najalater

bad first: captions were garbage, the VFX team should have been paid a LOT more

nailed it: Jen's characterisation, the fourth wall breaks Yay, just watched the first episode of #SheHulk bad first: captions were garbage, the VFX team should have been paid a LOT morenailed it: Jen's characterisation, the fourth wall breaks Yay, just watched the first episode of #SheHulk!bad first: captions were garbage, the VFX team should have been paid a LOT morenailed it: Jen's characterisation, the fourth wall breaks

It is evident that She-Hulk will be the topic of debate for quite some time. Judging by fans' reactions, there is no reason that this one cannot turn into one of MCU's best shows.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande