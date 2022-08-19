"CGI looks marginally better than the trailers": Twitter reacts to She-Hulk VFX scenes

She-Hulk premiered its first episode on Disney+ on August 18, 2022. The much-anticipated show from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been the source of controversy since the time its trailer and promotional pictures were released.
Most of this was due to the poor quality of CGI seen in the trailer. Though this concern loomed large over the premiere of the latest Marvel show, the first episode was able to help unburden some of these doubts.
Contrary to expectations, especially with MCU films recently failing to meet viewer expectations, the series opened to a positive response from fans and critics. Amongst other praises related to its plot and protagonist, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), fans were also quick to point out that the VFX was way better in the film than in the trailer.
Films and shows such as She-Hulk have a lot of emphasis on VFX and CGI, the modern tool to create great cinema. Marvel films, or superhero films in general, are new-age escapist cinema, and hence the visual aspect has a huge role to play in these films and shows.
As such, it was only natural that fans of Marvel were disappointed with the trailer of the latest Marvel series.
Moreover, Marvel is known for its visual effects, unlike DC's Dawn of Justice, which was heavily criticized for its below-par special effects. Apart from the VFX, there was little else to complain about in the series, being well-rounded with good acting, script, and story.
Fans were understandably delighted when the VFX turned out to be good in She-Hulk. Right after the premiere, fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts about the show and the VFX.
Though not all reactions were positive about the VFX, the otherwise great premise made up for it.
One Twitter user pointed out that "The VFX is a little wonky at times but honestly it’s good enough to outshine that."
Tatiana Maslany was praised by many viewers for her relentless and apt portrayal of Jennifer Walters. Her portrayal of being the Hulk was also top-notch and deserved the praise it did.
Viewers also commented on the offbeat but brilliant story of the pilot episode, with many labelling it one of the finest MCU pilot episodes.
It is evident that She-Hulk will be the topic of debate for quite some time. Judging by fans' reactions, there is no reason that this one cannot turn into one of MCU's best shows.