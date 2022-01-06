Chanel Iman net worth: Model's fortune explored as she splits from Sterling Shepherd

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard are separating after being married for four years. The latter filed for divorce on June 7, 2021, as stated by Page Six.

Page Six acquired some court documents which show that they are divorcing because of irreconcilable differences that have persisted over six months. The documents state that there are no chances or reasons for reconciliation.

The New York Giants wide receiver has requested joint legal custody of their children and his house to be his daughter’s primary residence. He has also requested for the model to have supervised parenting time with their children.

Steven Benke @stevebenke Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard Split After Three Years Of Marriage: A Timeline Of Their Relationship - Essence dlvr.it/SGbZht Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard Split After Three Years Of Marriage: A Timeline Of Their Relationship - Essence dlvr.it/SGbZht https://t.co/BQ7GfsOafK

In a filing submitted on September 7, Imam and Shepard finished two mediation sessions. A third session was scheduled for October 12 and a case management hearing is scheduled for February 23, 2022.

The court documents mention that the former couple had bought a joint appraiser to appraise their marital home. They plan to hire one to evaluate their Oklahoma properties as well.

Chanel Iman is worth millions

Chanel Iman is a popular model mostly known for her work as a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Her name was also included in the list of the top 30 models of 2000s by Vogue Paris.

Chanel Iman attends the premiere of 'Burning Bright' at Village East Cinema during the Soho Film Festival (Image by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 31-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $9 million. She has earned a huge amount of wealth from her modeling career and business ventures.

The Atlanta, Georgia native has expanded her modeling career with various business ventures in the last few years. She opened her clothing boutique called The Red Bag in Culver City, California in 2010.

She then signed a sponsorship deal with Skullcandy and was a summer ambassador for Sunglass Hut. She was also a model for the holiday campaign of Amazon Fashion in 2012.

Iman was aiming to purchase a townhouse in Greenwich in 2016. The house was listed for $1.52 million and was constructed back in 1848. It is a four-storey building with 11-foot ceilings and a fireplace. It is unknown if the model purchased the house.

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard relationship timeline

Sterling Shepard proposed to the Dope actress in December 2017 after dating for two years. The latter shared the news on Instagram, saying that she is excited to spend the rest of her life with Sterling.

The pair tied the knot in March 2018 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. They celebrated the occasion with a party that was attended by many famous faces from the entertainment industry.

Also Read Article Continues below

They welcomed two daughters: Cali, born in August 2018, and Cassie, born in December 2019.

Edited by Danyal Arabi