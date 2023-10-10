Charles Chuck Feeney net worth: Fortune explored as billionaire known for giving away his money passes away

Charles Chuck Feeney recently died on October 9, 2023, at the age of 92, although the businessman's cause of death remains unknown at the moment. Feeney was mostly known as the co-founder of Duty Free Shoppers Group and The Atlantic Philanthropies. His net worth was $0 at the time of his death, as revealed by CelebrityNetWorth.

Nonprofit organization Atlantic Fellows paid tribute to Charles on Facebook and wrote:

"The Atlantic Institute is deeply saddened by the death of the founder of The Atlantic Philanthropies, Charles Chuck Feeney. We are thankful for his vision, immense generosity and his lasting legacy."

Meanwhile, QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute wrote in a Facebook post that Feeney knew everything about medical research and helped them in the expansion of their facilities between 1998 and 2013. The post continued:

"This incredible gift boosted the Institute's research capacity in the areas of cancer, mental health, tropical disease, biosecurity, vaccine development and clinical trials."

Further details on Feeney's funeral are yet to be revealed.

Charles Chuck Feeney made a lot of donations over the years, which affected his earnings

Feeney gained recognition as the founder of the private foundation, The Atlantic Philanthropies. The organization emphasized donating to different causes in countries like the U.S., South Africa, Australia, and others.

CelebrityNetWorth states that Charles' net worth was around $8 billion several years ago. However, he donated to different causes for a long time and remained anonymous for his charitable endeavors, until his philanthropic activities were revealed due to a business dispute in 1997. His work was praised by the public, and he was named the James Bond of philanthropy.

He offered donations worth $2 million in 2016, and never purchased a car throughout his life. In fact, he only wore a Casio watch worth $10 all his life. He formed the Duty Free Shoppers Group in 1960, and its headquarters are currently located in Hong Kong. Around 9000 employees are currently working at the company.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Charles Chuck Feeney transferred all his assets to the Atlantic Philanthropies in 1984, and he continued doing the same for a long time, while keeping his identity a secret. While he was selling Duty Free Shoppers Group to Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy in 1996, his identity was revealed.

Charles Chuck Feeney later donated around $1 billion to Cornell University and an additional $350 million for the formation of the university's New York City tech campus. He donated to different causes related to education, human rights, health, and more. By 2020, he eventually ended up donating all of his assets worth $8 billion.

According to Forbes, Charles Chucky Feeney dissolved the Atlantic Philanthropies in September 2020. Feeney was reportedly planning to donate all his money to the causes and close the foundation by the end of 2020. The company's president and CEO Christopher G. Oechsli told everyone to celebrate and support the work they have done over the years. He added:

"Recognize the power and duty of privilege to respond intelligently, with empathy and with some sense of urgency to the myriad of human needs. Take note that change for the better is not only possible, it is our shared human imperative. The effort is worthy and deeply satisfying and besides, as Chuck says, 'Giving while living is more fun than giving while dead.'"

Charles Chuck Feeney is survived by his wife Helga and five children, Juliette, Caroleen, Leslie, Diane, and Patrick.