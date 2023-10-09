How old is LaLa Milan? Age, net worth, and all about the YouTuber as she announces pregnancy with Tyler Parker

YouTube star LaLa Milan is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tyler Parker. She revealed the news while speaking to Essence recently and sent fans into a frenzy. Milan, who is 33 years old, is known for her content on Instagram and YouTube. She has also been an actress and has appeared in some TV shows and films as well.

While LaLa Milan expressed her shock regarding her pregnancy, she also stated that she was excited about this new chapter in her life. She shared the news about her pregnancy through Instagram with a picture from her pregnancy photoshoot with Essence. Parker was seen holding her baby bump in a few photos and the caption stated:

"LaLa Milan + TylerP = 3. We're having a baby!! There's nothing more precious than life itself, and we're sooo excited and blessed to be bringing a little one into this world."

In the interview, Milan also said that the photo shoot was a way for her to show her followers that she was not hiding her partner and parts of her life from them.

"My page won't necessarily become a LaLa and Tyler P page, but at the same time, my man is present, we are a family and it's a beautiful thing. I wanted to show the display of a healthy Black family dynamic in a maternity shoot," she said.

LaLa Milan's net worth currently stands at $5 million

LaLa Milan is a well-known internet personality who has accumulated a huge fanbase from her social media pages. She is active on Instagram and has around 3 million followers. She also operates a YouTube channel with 392,000 subscribers.

AllFamousBirthday reports that Milan's net worth currently stands at $5 million, which is a result of her successful career.

As per her LinkedIn profile, she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of North Carolina.

She then began her career as an administrative assistant at the same university from where she completed her graduation. She held the same position at another company called One Source Relocation. She has also been an office manager for the Allstate Insurance Agency since 2012.

LaLa is also an actress and has appeared on TV shows including A Black Lady Sketch Show and Claws and Boomerang. She has also featured in a film titled The First Noelle. Additionally, Milan is known for her Trap Queen parody called Rat Queen.

LaLa Milan sheds light on her pregnancy and her relationship

While speaking to Essence, LaLa Milan spoke about how her pregnancy has changed her so far and said that it has made her "work even harder." She stated that she was "looking forward to being a mom" as she told the publication:

"People gonna be inviting me to the events for the kids so I’m excited for that because it’s going to open up new doors. When people know that you’re a mom and a parent, they’re more prone to build with you because you have something in common."

She also shed light on her relationship with Tyler P. and stated that the duo has been together for about a year.

"But as far as knowing each other, it’s a long story. We were talking and then we stopped and then we picked back up," she said

Tyler's Instagram page states that he is a fashion model and he is currently working with modeling agencies including Fomo Models and MGM Models. He currently has 499,000 followers on Instagram.