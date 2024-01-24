Charles Osgood net worth: Fortune explored as beloved CBS newsman dies aged 91

CBS star Charles Osgood, 91, passed away after a long battle with dementia on January 23, 2024, at his New Jersey residence. He served on CBS News for around 45 years.

Osgood's family also confirmed the news of his death in a statement on CBS News about the same. They said Charles was involved with CBS Sunday Morning for a long time and they would miss him forever. They added:

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for welcoming him into your homes on Sundays to share stories, and to highlight the better parts of humanity. He'll see you on the radio."

Expand Tweet

Osgood graduated from Fordham University and was active in radio during the early stages of his career. He also served in the U.S. Army between 1955 and 1959 and played for their band in Washington D.C.

Before his career on CBS, he served in places like WFUV and WCBS. He eventually gained recognition as the host of CBS Sunday Morning from 1994 to 2016.

Charles Osgood's career on radio and television contributed to his net worth: Earnings and other details explored

The host and broadcaster joined CBS which expanded his fanbase and as mentioned earlier, his net worth was estimated to be around $5 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

According to The New York Times, his father, Charles Osgood II, worked in the textile industry and then joined a copper company after arriving in Baltimore. The younger Oswood started his career on WGMS and later worked at other radio stations, including serving as a program director at WGMS before coming to ABC in 1963.

Before his career on CBS News, Charles Osgood also worked at WCBS-AM. When he arrived on CBS, he frequently appeared on radio newscasts and television where he covered multiple events. He additionally hosted a lot of shows on CBS such as CBS Sunday Night News, CBS Morning News, and CBS Sunday Morning.

Charles was well-trained in piano but never pursued the same as his profession. Although he worked in multiple places over the years, it was his work as a host on CBS Sunday Morning that gathered most praise from the public. He once revealed to the Broadcasting magazine:

"I never took a journalism course or worked for a newspaper or news department of a broadcast operation. Whatever is unique or different in my style would probably have been drummed out of me in journalism school on the first day."

Furthermore, Osgood is known for being the voice that narrated the animated movie Horton Hears a Who. He was the author of books like Nothing Could Be Finer Than a Crisis That Is Minor in the Morning and Osgood on Speaking: How to Think on Your Feet without Falling on Your Face.

Charles Osgood is survived by his wife Jean Crafton and five children, Kathleen, Kenneth, Anne, Emily, and Jamie, three grandchildren, and siblings Mary Ann and Ken.